Viva Collection Juicer

HR1836/00
    -{discount-value}

    Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

    Everything you expect from a juicer – high juice extraction, cleaning within 1 min – in a compact design that is half the size ! *. Treat yourself with the joy of a healthy homemade juice every day.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection

      Viva Collection

      Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      All in one compact design

      • QuickClean
      • 1.5L, M tube
      • 500W
      • Drip stop
      Juice up to 1.5L in one go

      Juice up to 1.5L in one go

      You can make up to 1.5L of juice in one go without needing to empty the pulp container.

      QuickClean technology

      QuickClean technology

      The Philips juicer is designed for easy cleaning thanks to QuickClean technology. Cleaning can now be done within 1 minute, thanks to the integrated pulp container and smooth surfaces.

      Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

      Dripstop for clean kitchen counter

      The integrated drip stop allows you to stop between juicer sessions keeping your counter top spotless. Activate the drip stop by simply turning the spout.

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Pulp naturally falls into one container

      Due to the round shape without nooks and crannies theleftovers is collected in the pulp container.

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Easy checking of the pulp with see-through pulp container

      Enjoy a true interactive juicing experience. The lid and the pulp container are transparent so you can see your fruits and vegetables being juiced. You also directly see when the container is full which means it is time to empty it.

      Compact juicer always at hand on your kitchen counter top

      With only half the size*, this juicer takes limited space. You can leave it on your kitchen counter top or store it easily.

      Juice directly into your glass

      This juicer allows you to use your own glass (Max 12cm height). Place it directly under the integrated tap and you are ready to juice.

      Powerful 500W motor

      Juice the toughest fruits and vegetables with the 500W motor.

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe

      For even easier and faster cleaning all removable parts can be safely cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Feeding tube diameter
        55 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        500 W
        Capacity pulp container
        1 L
        Capacity jug
        0.5 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        0.80 m
        Voltage
        220/240 V

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Aluminium
        Material jug
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Drip-stop
        Yes
        Number of speed settings
        1
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Quickclean
        • Pre-clean

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        Jug

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Compared to Avance collection juicer HR1869/70, HR1869/71, HR1869/73

