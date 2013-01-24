Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Aluminium Collection

    Juicer

    HR1865
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss. Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
      -{discount-value}

      Aluminium Collection Juicer

      HR1865
      Find support for this product

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Aluminium Collection Juicer

      Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

      Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all juicer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Aluminium Collection

        Aluminium Collection

        Juicer

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.

        Unique micro-mesh filter, XXL tube and drip stop

        • 700W
        • 2L
        • XXL tube
        Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

        Drip stop to prevent the juice from dripping

        The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.

        Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

        Extra large tube swallows even bigger fruits and vegetables

        The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        Continuous juicing thanks to extra large capacity

        2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.

        Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

        Multiple speed control for soft and hard fruits

        With the multiple speed settings of your Philips juicer you can easily juice soft or hard fruits and vegetables.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Recipe booklet offering various juice recipes

        Recipe booklet offering various juice recipes

        This recipe booklet contains delicious and easy to make juice recipes to make with your Philips juicer.

        Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

        Micro mesh filter made of stainless steel

        Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor

        Juices at speed with the powerful 700 Watt motor.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Cleaning brush
          Yes
          Juice jug
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Drip-stop
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Safety clamps
          Yes
          Recipe booklet
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Brushed aluminium
          Material lid
          SAN
          Material pulp container and pusher
          PP
          Material spout
          Stainless steel
          Material housing
          Brushed aluminium

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Pulp container
          2  L
          Feeding tube dia
          83  mm
          Capacity juice jug
          1500  ml

        What's in the box?

        Other items in the box

        • Juice jug
        • Cleaning brush

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us