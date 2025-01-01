2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR1865/00
Maximum juice. Minimum fuss.
Juicing has never been so easy as with this Philips juicer in anodised aluminium with unique micro-mesh filter, 700 W motor, XXL stainless steel feeding tube, drip stop, 2 l pulp container, and stylish 1.5 l juice jug.
700W
2L
XXL tube
The drip stop stops the dripping from the spout after juicing.
The extra large feeding tube swallows whole fruit and vegetables so you don't need to cut or chop them anymore.
2 l pulp container and 1,5 l juice jug allow you to juice more juice in one go.
Reviews