    Viva Collection

    Masticating juicer

    HR1889/71
    Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
      Viva Collection Masticating juicer

      HR1889/71
      Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

      Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds. See all benefits

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Masticating juicer

        Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

        Healthy juicing made easy, every day

        • XL tube, 70 mm
        • Quick clean, in 90 sec
        • Recipe booklet
        • Easy assembly
        A healthy App for inspiring delicious juice recipes

        A healthy App for inspiring delicious juice recipes

        Download our free Philips Healthy Drinks App. It's filled with delicious juice recipes and inspiration. For everything from detox drinks to energy boosts - and even juices that help you sleep peacefully. With detailed nutritional information, too.

        Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

        Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

        Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.

        Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

        Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

        Release nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.

        QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

        QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

        With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.

        Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

        Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

        Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

        With drip stop to keep countertops clean

        With drip stop to keep countertops clean

        Your kitchen countertop will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jug
          • Recipe booklet

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • On/off switch
          • XL feeding tube
          • Quickclean

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          Stand-by power consumption
          <0.5  W
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1  L
          Capacity pulp container
          0.75  L
          Cord length
          1.05  m
          Power
          150  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          RPM
          100 RPM

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
          440*185*395  mm
          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          361.7 x 136.5 x 360.9  mm
          Feeding tube diameter
          70  mm
          Weight incl. packaging
          5.8  kg
          Weight of product
          4.4  kg

        • Design

          Color
          • White
          • Black/silver
          Color of control panel
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic
          Material jug
          Plastic
          Material of main body
          Plastic

            • Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.

