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HR1889/71
Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute
Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds.See all benefits
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Masticating juicer
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Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.
Release nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.
With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.
Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.
Your kitchen countertop will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.
Download HomeID to discover fresh ideas and tips for getting the best out of your juicer. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From refreshing fruit and veggie juices to homemade almond milk, HomeID has recipes you'll love.
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