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    • Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

      Viva Collection Masticating juicer

      HR1889/71

      Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

      Drink your daily shot of healthy juice. Philips masticating juicer is the ultimate juice machine. This slow juicer features an XL feed tube - so you can juice whole fruit, vegetables and leafy greens. Rinses clean in just 90 seconds.

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      Masticating juicer

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      Your daily nutrition boost in just 1 minute

      Healthy juicing made easy, every day

      • XL tube, 70 mm
      • Quick clean, in 90 sec
      • Easy assembly
      Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

      Detachable parts are also dishwasher safe

      Thanks to our unique design, you can quickly assemble and start using your new masticating juicer. It's also easy to take apart, and quick to clean. All detachable parts can be safely cleaned in your dishwasher - which makes it even easier to clean up after your daily juice session.

      Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

      Juice all your favorite fruit, including pomegranate

      Release nutritional goodness from fruits, vegetables with up to 80% extraction*. A great slow juicer for leafy greens.

      QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

      QuickClean technology with easy-to-clean micro-sieve

      With QuickClean technology - including our easy-to-clean micro-sieve. All parts are easy to remove and rinse.

      Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

      Wide mouth 70mm feeding tube

      Save time and start juicing faster. You no longer need to cut up most fruit and vegetables to fit this juice machine. Just pop it all into the 70mm XL feeding tube, and enjoy a boost of nutrition every day.

      With drip stop to keep countertops clean

      With drip stop to keep countertops clean

      Your kitchen countertop will stay nice and clean, thanks to our integrated drip stop.

      Bursting with recipes, tips and inspiration

      Bursting with recipes, tips and inspiration

      Download HomeID to discover fresh ideas and tips for getting the best out of your juicer. Making healthy food choices has never tasted so good, with simple but flavourful twists on all kinds of family favourites. From refreshing fruit and veggie juices to homemade almond milk, HomeID has recipes you'll love.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Product Type
        Masticating Juicer
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Interface
        n/a
        Cord length
        1,05 m
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Jar material
        Plastic
        Blade Material
        Metal
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        100
        Pulse function
        /
        Blades detachable
        No
        Warranty
        yes
        EU declaration of conformity
        Yes

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        150 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60Hz
        Battery Product
        No

      • Safety feature

        Automatic blade stop
        Yes

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        361,7 mm
        Product Width
        136,5 mm
        Product Height
        360,9 mm
        Product Weight
        4,4 kg
        Package Length
        440 m
        Package Width
        185 mm
        Package Height
        395 mm
        Package Weight
        5,8 kg

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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      • Internal tests on 1000g each of grapes, apple, black berry, strawberry, tomato, watermelon, orange and pomegranate.

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