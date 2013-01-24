Home
    HR2000/50
      Daily Collection Blender

      Daily Collection Blender

      HR2000/50
      The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      Daily Collection Blender

      The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      Daily Collection Blender

      The Philips blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

        5 star blade and 400 W motor

        • 400W
        • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
        • 2 speed and pulse
        • 5 star blade
        Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Technical Specifications

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Black with silver accents
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          1.5  L
          Effective jar capacity
          1.25  L
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          400  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

