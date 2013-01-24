  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Daily Collection Blender

    HR2001
    Tough blending made easy
      Daily Collection Blender

      HR2001

      Tough blending made easy

      This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      Daily Collection Blender

      Tough blending made easy

      This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      Tough blending made easy

      This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

      Daily Collection Blender

      Tough blending made easy

      This blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

        Tough blending made easy

        5 star blade and 350 W motor

        • 350 W
        • 1.5 L
        • with mill
        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        Fully-guaranteed for 2 years.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Detachable blade

        Detachable blade

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

        Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        This Philips blender, blends at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          350 W
          Frequency
          50/60 Hz
          Capacity blender jar
          1.5 L
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Effective jar capacity
          1.25 L

        • General specifications

          Speed setting
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          White with blue accents
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP

