ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

  • Tough blending made easy
  • Tough blending made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2011/70

Tough blending made easy

This Philips blender offers a 350 W motor, 1.5 l jar and 5 star blade combined to create perfect end results. It's blending made easy.

See all benefits

Blender with 5 star blade and 350 W motor

Tough blending made easy

  • 350W

  • 2 L glass jar

  • with mill

  • 2 speed and pulse

Serrated blade

Serrated blade

Chop, dice and splice effortlessly thanks to the 5 star serrated blade.

Multiple speeds

Process at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of settings.

Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

Mill for grinding ingredients in seconds

Use the mill accessory of this Philips blender to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beas, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.