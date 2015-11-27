  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      Daily Collection Blender

      HR2056/00

      Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Similar products

      See all Blender

      Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

      All your needs covered in one purchase

      Bundle price

      Skip this

      Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

      Add accessories

      This product
      Daily Collection
      - {discount-value}

      Daily Collection

      Blender

      Total

      recurring payment

      Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      With 450W and motor overheating protection

      • 450W
      • 1 L Plastic jar
      • 4 stars stainless steel blade
      • with mill
      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Break-resistant plastic jar

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.

      4 stars stainless steel blade

      4 stars stainless steel blade

      4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

      Intuitive knob for easy use

      Intuitive knob for easy use

      Select "blending function" or "pulse function" with just one button

      Integrated power cord storage

      Integrated power cord storage

      Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      With motor overheating protection

      With motor overheating protection

      Your Philips blender motor is designed to be protected from overheating and over-current conditions during use

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      2 years of world wide guarantee

      Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

      Strong 450W motor for fine results

      Strong 450W motor for fine results

      Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

      1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

      1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

      Comfortable thumb grip handle

      New handle with thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

      Mill to grind multiple ingredients

      Mill to grind multiple ingredients like spices, nuts and coffee beans.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Jar
        • Mill

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        450  W
        Capacity jar
        1  l

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        1
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Integrated cord storage
        • Non-slip feet
        • Pulse

      • Finishing

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        Plastic

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Badge-D2C

      Get support for this product

      Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

      Suggested products

      Recently viewed products

      Reviews

      Be the first to review this item

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      * This field is mandatory

      Exclusive promotions and coupons

      Product launches

      Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

      *
      I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
      What does this mean?

      Discover 
      MyPhilips

      Keep track of your product warranty coverage

      Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

      Get easy access to product support

      Register now

      By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

      I understand

      You are about to visit a Philips global content page

      Continue

      Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.