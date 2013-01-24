Home
    HR2056/21
    Overall Rating / 5
    Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday
      Daily Collection Blender

      HR2056/21
      Overall Rating / 5

      Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing

      Daily Collection Blender

      Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing See all benefits

      Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing See all benefits

      Daily Collection Blender

      Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

      Only Philips offers you this reliable and long lasting blender with excellent performance to make silky smoothies, fine sauces, well grinded condiments and ice crushing See all benefits

        Healthy Smoothies, sauces & ice crushing everyday

        With 450W and motor overheating protection

        • 450W
        • 1 L Plastic jar
        • 4 stars stainless steel blade
        • with mill
        Break-resistant plastic jar

        Break-resistant plastic jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1 liter.

        4 stars stainless steel blade

        4 stars stainless steel blade

        4 stars stainless steel blade for effective blending and mixing. The newly designed blade will blend and cut soft and hard ingredients and make a perfect smoothies and sauces for you and your family.

        1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

        1 Speed & pulse for both soft and hard ingredients like ice

        1 Speed for powerful blending and pulse for ice crushing.

        Intuitive knob for easy use

        Intuitive knob for easy use

        Select "blending function" or "pulse function" with just one button

        Integrated power cord storage

        Integrated power cord storage

        Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        With motor overheating protection

        With motor overheating protection

        Your Philips blender motor is designed to be protected from overheating and over-current conditions during use

        2 years of world wide guarantee

        2 years of world wide guarantee

        Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

        Strong 450W motor for fine results

        Strong 450W motor for fine results

        Strong 450 W motor for fine blending. From morning smoothies, to sauces and ice crushing was never easier

        Mill to grind multiple ingredients

        Mill to grind multiple ingredients like spices, nuts and coffee beans.

        Comfortable thumb grip handle

        New handle with thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • Mill

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          1
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          1  L
          Power
          450  W

        • Design

          Color
          White

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Plastic

