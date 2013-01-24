Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Aluminium Collection

    Blender

    HR2094/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    3 Awards
    • Extra power for superior blending and crushing Extra power for superior blending and crushing Extra power for superior blending and crushing
      -{discount-value}

      Aluminium Collection Blender

      HR2094/00
      Overall Rating / 5
      3 Awards

      Extra power for superior blending and crushing

      The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $150.00
      Find similar products

      Aluminium Collection Blender

      Extra power for superior blending and crushing

      The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Extra power for superior blending and crushing

      The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $150.00
      Find similar products

      Aluminium Collection Blender

      Extra power for superior blending and crushing

      The Philips blender HR2094/00 in anodised aluminium features a 750 W engine, which can handle just about anything – from fruit and vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut to almost any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Aluminium Collection

        Aluminium Collection

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Extra power for superior blending and crushing

        750 W motor with speed precision

        • 750 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with filter
        • Variable speed
        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Crush ice easily with this Philips blender with the touch of a button.

        Variable speed control with illuminated display

        Variable speed control with illuminated display

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Long-lasting serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp Philips blender blades.

        Filter for clear juice

        Filter for clear juice

        Keep seeds and pips out of your juice with this convenient filter.

        Special smoothie function

        With the special smoothie function the blender will prepare the perfect smoothies.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Filter

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet
          • Pulse
          • Variable speed

        • Technical specifications

          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          750  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Cord length
          1  m
          Effective capacity
          1.5  L

        • Design

          Color
          Titanium

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          Aluminium

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us