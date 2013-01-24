Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Avance Collection

    Blender

    HR2095/31
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    • Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits Best blending, leaves no bits
      -{discount-value}
    • Play Pause

      Avance Collection Blender

      HR2095/31
      Find support for this product

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 700W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $129.00
      Find similar products

      Avance Collection Blender

      Best blending, leaves no bits

      The Philips blender with ProBlend 6 and 700W motor can handle just about anything - from fruits/vegetables to ice. Its multi-speed function will blend, crush and cut for perfectly smooth blending and any consistency you want. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Avance Collection

        Avance Collection

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Best blending, leaves no bits

        ProBlend 6 technology for up to 50% finer result*

        • 700 W
        • 2 L glass jar
        • with spatula
        • ProBlend 6
        Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

        Unique off-center jar design to mix ingredients efficiently

        Blade positioned off-center in the jar will create turbulence and mixing ingredients in the most effective way.

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Powerful 700 W motor

        Strong 700 W motor for blending, mixing and crushing effectively.

        Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

        Max 2 L (with food 1.5 L) high quality glass jar

        The 2 L jar is made of high quality glass which is scratch proof, and allows to process hot ingredients.

        Variable speed control

        Variable speed control

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this unique control knob.

        One touch pulse and smoothie button

        One touch pulse and smoothie button

        Pulse button to control the operation whatever you want and smoothie button for making the best tasting smoothie by pressing once.

        Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

        Spatula for mixing ingredients easily

        The handy spatula of the Philips blender ensures a safe stirring while blending the ingredients.

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade

        Easy cleaning with detachable blade

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          4
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Non-slip feet

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          700  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Capacity jug
          2  L
          Cord length
          1  m
          Effective capacity
          1.5  L

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          Aluminium

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us