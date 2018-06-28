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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Avance Collection Cooking Blender HR2099/90
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Discontinued

Avance CollectionCooking Blender

HR2099/90

2.8

| (4) Reviews

1 award

Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

See all benefits

Hot and cold blending

Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

  • 1100 W

  • 40 auto-cook

  • 2 L glass jar

Chef selected 40 different recipes with automatic cooking

Chef selected 40 different recipes with automatic cooking

40 favourite home-made recipes for you to get inspired and try new delicious dishes.

4 Preset automatic cooking programs (20~25 min)

4 Preset automatic cooking programs (20~25 min)

We’ve included four pre-set programs that offer you perfect results within 25 minutes.

Manual cooking mode for your own cooking control

Manual cooking mode for your own cooking control

Manual cooking mode with adjustbale time and temperature (60 °C, 80 °C or 100 °C)

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.8

of 5

4

Reviews

5
1

28/06/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Good cooking methods for old age and children.

The base plate is not easy to open and close it nicely without the aid of additional tool, the opener. The coupling or seating of upper and lower body is good to have an interlocking device for proper and safety operation. It'll be good to have temperature indicator. Thank you.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender

24/12/2017

한국

한국

핫요리가 잘되서 좋으나 청소가 너무 힘듬

분리해서 세척하고 싶은데 너무 꽉 맞혀져서 분리가 안 됨 분리가 너무 힘들어서 세척을 못하니 세균이 있을까봐 잘 안쓰게 됨

This review was made for Avance 컬렉션 HR2099/90 조리 블렌더

This review was made for Avance 컬렉션 HR2099/90 조리 블렌더

26/07/2017

Singapore

Singapore

Leakage

Difficulty to tighten the jar and motor, always leakage and messy my cooking, suggest don't buy.

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender

This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender

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Disclaimers

  1. Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094