    Avance Collection

    Cooking Blender

    HR2099/90
    Find support for this product
    Overall Rating / 5
    4 Awards
    Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more
      Avance Collection Cooking Blender

      HR2099/90
      Find support for this product

      Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

      Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

      Avance Collection Cooking Blender

      Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

      Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more See all benefits

        Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more

        Hot and cold blending

        • 1100 W
        • 40 auto-cook
        • 2 L glass jar
        Chef selected 40 different recipes with automatic cooking

        Chef selected 40 different recipes with automatic cooking

        40 favourite home-made recipes for you to get inspired and try new delicious dishes.

        4 Preset automatic cooking programs (20~25 min)

        4 Preset automatic cooking programs (20~25 min)

        We’ve included four pre-set programs that offer you perfect results within 25 minutes.

        Manual cooking mode for your own cooking control

        Manual cooking mode for your own cooking control

        Manual cooking mode with adjustable time and temperature (60 °C, 80 °C or 100 °C)

        Large heat-resistant jar in scratch-proof glass

        Large heat-resistant jar in scratch-proof glass

        The heat-resistant jar is made of scratch-proof glass for hot and cold use. It holds 2 full liters with a working capacity of 1.5 liters.

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        ProBlend 6 star blade for blending and cutting effectively

        Philips blender with innovative ProBlend 6 technology for blending fruits, cutting vegetables and crushing ice with the most effective way.

        3 speeds - illuminated light ring

        3 speeds - illuminated light ring

        3 different speed control with illuminated light ring, Pulse and Ice Crushing function.

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Detachable blade unit for easy cleaning

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the jar.

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        Dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly

        All parts are dishwasher safe, except for the main unit and blade assembly.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

        Powerful 1100W power

        Powerful 1100W power

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          4
          Product features
          • Integrated cord storage
          • Non-slip feet

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Cord length
          1.25  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          1100  W
          RPM blender (max)
          37,000  rpm
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Effective capacity
          1.5  L

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Heat resistent glass
          Material of main body
          Plastic (PP)

        • Accessories

          Included
          Recipe booklet

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          190x220,5x 420,5  mm
          Weight of product
          4.4  kg

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

