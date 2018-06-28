2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2099/90
Blend & cook for soups, smoothies, sauces and more
Blend and heat for soups, smoothies, sauces and more
1100 W
40 auto-cook
2 L glass jar
40 favourite home-made recipes for you to get inspired and try new delicious dishes.
We’ve included four pre-set programs that offer you perfect results within 25 minutes.
Manual cooking mode with adjustbale time and temperature (60 °C, 80 °C or 100 °C)
Awards
2.8
of 5
4
Reviews
PaulYap
28/06/2018
Singapore
Good cooking methods for old age and children.
The base plate is not easy to open and close it nicely without the aid of additional tool, the opener. The coupling or seating of upper and lower body is good to have an interlocking device for proper and safety operation. It'll be good to have temperature indicator. Thank you.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender
Uneenoh
24/12/2017
한국
핫요리가 잘되서 좋으나 청소가 너무 힘듬
분리해서 세척하고 싶은데 너무 꽉 맞혀져서 분리가 안 됨 분리가 너무 힘들어서 세척을 못하니 세균이 있을까봐 잘 안쓰게 됨
This review was made for Avance 컬렉션 HR2099/90 조리 블렌더
This review was made for Avance 컬렉션 HR2099/90 조리 블렌더
Tham
26/07/2017
Singapore
Leakage
Difficulty to tighten the jar and motor, always leakage and messy my cooking, suggest don't buy.
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender
This review was made for Avance Collection HR2099/90 Cooking Blender
Compare to Philips' number one blender HR2094