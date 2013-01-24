Search terms
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits
Blender
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds
Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.
Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
Accessories
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications