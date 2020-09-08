2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2104/03
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with filter, mill and chopper
5 star serrated blade
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
2.9
of 5
9
Reviews
Iwant
08/09/2020
Malaysia
Good quality
Easy to operated. Can blend all types of fruits. Fast blending. Can use to blend hard nuts.
Pros
Fast blending
Cons
The rubber tear easily
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/03 Blender
Date of Use 2018-09-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/03 Blender
Date of Use 2018-09-08
Tay81
14/04/2015
Singapore
blender not bad but 5 star blade rubber blend is not tight
when you use the jug is fine but problem come when you use the small cup. when you are covering, the rubber blend can sometimes went out of alignment as is not tight enough. too thin rubber blend .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/53 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/53 Blender
linlove
26/11/2014
Singapore
simple easy to use blender
i went to courts to search for a simpe n affordable blender just for blending chilli, garlic ginger... n saw this adorable looking blender. Just the right size, not too big, not too small...how i wished it came in pink or purple, but the green looks great on my counter too. Everythings worked well for me..this baby is able to puree onions, garlic, ginger but u have to chop food in smaller pieces first b4 putting it in the blender for it to work well. I wish to purchase an extra jar to make smoothies because i do not wish to use the same jar for smoothies or fruit juice.. i dont want to purchase a seperate blender for that as it will take up space.overall a thumbs up for this beautiful blender!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/53 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2104/53 Blender