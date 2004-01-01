  • Free Delivery Islandwide

      This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

        Fresh smoothie and food made easy

        With extra strong power and blade

        • 400 W
        • 1.5 L Plastic Jar
        • with filter, mill and chopper
        • 5 star serrated blade
        Strong 400 W motor

        Strong 400 W motor

        Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

        Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

        Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

        The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

        Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

        Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

        Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

        Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

        Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

        Use mini chopper accessory to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats.

        Mill for grinding hard ingredients

        Mill for grinding hard ingredients

        Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Multiple speeds for soft and hard ingredients

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

        Pulse for better mixing and blending

        Pulse for better mixing and blending

        You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

        Lock indicator for ready to use

        Lock indicator for ready to use

        This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.

        Improved pouring by new spout

        Improved pouring by new spout

        New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

        Break-resistant plastic jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          2 and pulse

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes
          Mini chopper
          Yes
          Filter
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White and beige
          Material housing
          PP
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material blender jar
          SAN

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          400  W
          Cord length
          0.85  m
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Effective jar capacity
          1.25  L
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity mini chopper
          120  ml
          Capacity mill
          120  ml
          Max Jar Capacity
          1.5 l

