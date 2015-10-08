2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2108/03
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with mill
5 star serrated blade
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Use mill accessory to grind any hard ingredients like coffee beans, nuts and dried chili and peppers.
3.4
of 5
5
Reviews
toon
08/10/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
blender
very good no comments only the rubber where can I buy that? txs
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Fathin
25/06/2018
Malaysia
Ring rubber
Excellent product. Except for ring rubber. Where can i buy the ring rubber?
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
SyazwanIsa
20/11/2015
Malaysia
working as expected, Worth with 2 years warranty
it working nicely and as expected, even i messed the motor once. but then i send it to the service center and they manage to replace the internal part in very short time around less than 20 minutes waiting and my food processor live again till now.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2108/03 Blender