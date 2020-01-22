[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is the first blender I have at home as all these years I didn't see the need to own one - I thought wrong. Why? This blender has opened the doors to many new experiences for me and I am certain I will go on discovering what I can make with this along the way. The design of the product is simple yet effective. It comes with two main components which are easily assembled - I got it up and running within minutes literally! It is very simple to operate as well - If I can say this, it means it is really simple! There are suction pads at the bottom which I wasn't expecting but I realised that it is a really useful addition to help keep the entire system stable during operation. It was noisy but tolerable as I didn't use it beyond 5 minutes each time. It has several modes to blend different food but I was really impressed with the ice crushing function! The smoothies that I made with this function were really smooth and comparable with those made commercially! The fruit juices which were made using this blender also had very good texture and taste. I think with this, I will no longer need to buy commercial fruit juices or smoothies and will be making much more of these at home, which is definitely fresher, healthier without all the extra sugars, preservatives and artificial flavourings. I can foresee a whole lot of health benefits from using this machine! It is really easy to clean this machine after use as well. All it needed was some rinsing and air drying and that was it. There were also no residue smell from the previous use - really true to advertising. In summary, an excellent product which has revolutionised my kitchen and I am looking forward to continue using it and experimenting with it in the future to see what else I can make!