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  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies
  • Make perfect frozen smoothies

Discontinued

Viva CollectionBlender

HR2157/91

4.4

| (42) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Make perfect frozen smoothies

Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe.

See all benefits

Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

Make perfect frozen smoothies

  • 600 W

  • ProBlend 5

  • 2L Tritan jar

2 year guarantee

2 year guarantee

With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

All parts are dishwasher safe

All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

Adjustable speed setting

Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

42

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

22/01/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Blender

Works well for me.. I love it. Convenient to use and easy to wash

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

12/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent Blender

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This is the first blender I have at home as all these years I didn't see the need to own one - I thought wrong. Why? This blender has opened the doors to many new experiences for me and I am certain I will go on discovering what I can make with this along the way. The design of the product is simple yet effective. It comes with two main components which are easily assembled - I got it up and running within minutes literally! It is very simple to operate as well - If I can say this, it means it is really simple! There are suction pads at the bottom which I wasn't expecting but I realised that it is a really useful addition to help keep the entire system stable during operation. It was noisy but tolerable as I didn't use it beyond 5 minutes each time. It has several modes to blend different food but I was really impressed with the ice crushing function! The smoothies that I made with this function were really smooth and comparable with those made commercially! The fruit juices which were made using this blender also had very good texture and taste. I think with this, I will no longer need to buy commercial fruit juices or smoothies and will be making much more of these at home, which is definitely fresher, healthier without all the extra sugars, preservatives and artificial flavourings. I can foresee a whole lot of health benefits from using this machine! It is really easy to clean this machine after use as well. All it needed was some rinsing and air drying and that was it. There were also no residue smell from the previous use - really true to advertising. In summary, an excellent product which has revolutionised my kitchen and I am looking forward to continue using it and experimenting with it in the future to see what else I can make!

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

10/09/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Fuss-free and Worth The Value

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The blender is really easy to use! The different modes allow me to customise the level of blending for different textures. The suction at the bottom makes the blender really sturdy. It is also easy to wash. A convenient way to make smoothies at home!

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

This review was made for Viva Collection HR2157/91 Blender

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