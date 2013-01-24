Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Viva Collection

    Blender

    HR2157/91
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards
    • Make perfect frozen smoothies Make perfect frozen smoothies Make perfect frozen smoothies
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Blender

      HR2157/91
      Overall Rating / 5
      1 Awards

      Make perfect frozen smoothies

      Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Viva Collection Blender

      Make perfect frozen smoothies

      Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe. See all benefits

      Make perfect frozen smoothies

      Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe. See all benefits

      Suggested retail price: $129.00

      Viva Collection Blender

      Make perfect frozen smoothies

      Crush ice in seconds for delicious frozen drinks and smoothies, thanks to ProBlend5 technology. Practically unbreakable, the Duravita Tritan jar stays transparent and is dishwasher safe. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Make perfect frozen smoothies

        Crush ice 20% faster with ProBlend 5

        • 600 W
        • ProBlend 5
        • 2L Tritan jar
        2 year guarantee

        2 year guarantee

        With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

        All parts are dishwasher safe

        All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

        Adjustable speed setting

        Blend at different speeds with adjustable speed setting.

        Crush ice within seconds with ProBlend5

        The blades with ProBlend5 technology enable you to crush ice in seconds for perfect frozen smoothies.

        Duravita Tritan jar - no smell, no stain

        The Tritan jar is made out of copolyester and practically unbreakable. It does not smell or stain. The ideal environment for your favorite smoothie.

        Mini chopper for chopping soft ingredients

        Use mini chopper to chop any soft ingredients like herbs, chili, onion and meats

        Strong 600W motor

        Strong 600W montor for blending your favorite smoothie.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          Mini chopper

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          600  W

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us