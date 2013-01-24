Home
    Blender

    HR2161/41
    Fresh variety every day
      Blender

      HR2161/41

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

      Blender

      Fresh variety every day

      This Philips blender is your gateway to serving variety every day. Make your own fresh juices, blend homemade soups or create nutritional smoothies. With 600 W, variable speed settings and mill the possibilities are limitless.

        Fresh variety every day

        Blend super smoothies, tasty soups & healthy juice

        • 600W
        • 2 L Plastic Jar
        • with mill
        • Pulse, Ice button
        Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

        Mill grinds wet and dry ingredients for various end results

        Use the mill accessory to grind wet and dry ingredients like coffee beans, dried herbs, chili and pepper in seconds.

        Break-resistant jar

        Break-resistant jar

        Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar.

        Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

        Long-lasting, ultra-sharp serrated blades

        Crush and blend to perfection with these long-lasting, ultra-sharp blades.

        Detachable blades

        Detachable blades

        Clean easily and effectively by removing the blades from the jar.

        All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

        All detachable parts are dishwasher-safe

        All parts except the Philips blender base are dishwasher-safe.

        Ice crush button

        Ice crush button

        Crush ice with this simple push button.

        Variable speed control

        Set the blender to the speed you want with this easy to use rotating knob.

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Capacity blender jar
          2  L
          Effective jar capacity
          1.5  L
          Capacity mill
          450  ml

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Cord storage
          Yes
          Speeds
          variable

        • Design specifications

          Material housing
          PP
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Color(s)
          White & Lavender

