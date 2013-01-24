Home
    Viva Collection

    Blender

    HR2173/91
    • Silkier green smoothie in seconds Silkier green smoothie in seconds Silkier green smoothie in seconds
      Viva Collection Blender

      Silkier green smoothie in seconds

      This Philips blender Viva Collection blender offers a 600 W motor, 2 L jar and a ProBlend 5 blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy! See all benefits

        Silkier green smoothie in seconds

        Less chunks with the ProBlend 5 technology*

        • 600 W
        • 2L glass jar
        • Multiple speeds and pulse
        • ProBlend 5
        Strong 600 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

        ProBlend 5 star blade for effective blending and mixing.

        High-quality glass jar prevents scratches and odors. The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.5 liters.

        Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.

        Over molded knob for easy grip and better speed control.

        You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.

        Water level indicator and handle for easy use and pouring.

        Technical Specifications

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2 and pulse
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • Non-slip feet

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity jar
          2  L
          Cord length
          1  m
          Frequency
          50 / 60  Hz
          Power
          600  W
          Voltage
          220 - 240  V

        • Design

          Color
          Black & cashmere grey

        • Finishing

          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material jar
          Glass
          Material of main body
          Polypropylene (PP)

