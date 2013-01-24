Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Blends, chops and grinds easily
Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blends, chops and grinds easily
Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results. See all benefits
Blends, chops and grinds easily
Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blends, chops and grinds easily
Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results. See all benefits