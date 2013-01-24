Home
    HR2603/91
    Blends, chops and grinds easily
      Daily Collection Mini blender

      HR2603/91
      Blends, chops and grinds easily

      Enjoy quick and easy smoothies, shakes, dips, frozen cocktails and ground spices for your favorite dishes. 350W motor, 4-star blade and compact, ergonomic jar design work seamlessly together to give you great results. See all benefits

        Blends, chops and grinds easily

        With 350W motor for quick results

        • 350 W
        • On-the-go tumbler
        • Multi chopper
        Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

        Strong 350W motor for smooth blends

        It's quick and easy to make the smoothest blends. Finely blend your favorite ingredients in as little as 30 seconds with the powerful 350W motor and 4-star blade.

        Crush ice and other hard ingredients

        Crush ice and other hard ingredients

        Whether you're making a veggie dip or healthy smoothie, your mini blender can handle it all. From kiwis to ice cubes, finely blend and crush even hard ingredients.

        Compact design

        Compact design

        Thanks to its compact and modern design, you can store your mini blender on your kitchen counter and keep it in reach for those busy days when you're in a rush.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Enjoy the convenience of removable accessories that you can clean in your dishwasher.

        Two speed settings for finer blending

        Control how fast and fine you want to blend your ingredients with the two speed setting buttons to prepare perfect smoothies every time.

        Tumbler that fits into your cup holder

        With your busy lifestyle, you'll love how easily you can make and take away healthy smoothies every day. Blend your ingredients in the tumbler and then take it with you for a healthy smoothie on-the-go.

        Detachable 4-star blade to clean easily

        It's easy to keep your personal blender running at peak performance. The 4-star blade detaches from the blender jar for cleaning quickly and hassle free after every use.

        Multi chopper included to chop vegetables easily

        You can do it all with your multi chopper accessory. Prepare a variety of dips, stews and sauces with your versatile chopper. It's ideal for chopping vegetables like onions, herbs, nuts and meat.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Jar
          • Multi chopper
          • On-the-go tumbler

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          2
          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • Non-slip feet

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          350  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          RPM blender (max)
          21080 - 28520  rpm
          Capacity jar
          1  L
          Working capacity jar
          0.6  L
          Capacity tumbler
          0.7  L
          Working capacity tumbler
          0.6  L
          Working capacity multi chopper
          150  ml
          Cord length
          0.85  m

        • Design

          Color
          Deep black

        • Finishing

          Material of main body
          Plastic
          Material jar
          SAN
          Material accessories
          Plastic (Tumbler / Multi chopper)
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material switch
          Plastic

        • Weight and dimensions

          Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
          108 x 108 x 334  mm
          Weight of product
          1.14  kg

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials

