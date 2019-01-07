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    • Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste! Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste! Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

      Viva Collection ProMix Handblender

      HR2657/91

      Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

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      Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

      Enjoy healthy dishes at home or on-the-go

      • 800W blending power
      • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
      • On-the-go tumbler, Spiralizer
      • Easy to clean
      Powerful 800W motor for great results

      Powerful 800W motor for great results

      Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

      ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

      ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

      Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

      SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

      SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

      Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

      Single button release to quickly switch accessories

      Single button release to quickly switch accessories

      When you’re cooking up a storm, you’ll love how easy it is to switch accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

      Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

      Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

      Don’t worry about any messes when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimum mess — and less clean-up later.

      Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

      Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

      Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It’s just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.

      XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

      XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

      Save time and energy hand-chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.

      Unique spiralizer accessory to eat more fruits & vegetables

      Unique spiralizer accessory to eat more fruits & vegetables

      Add a healthy spin to your diet with our unique Spiralizer accessory. Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles, spirals and ribbons. It’s an ideal way to spice up a healthy, gluten-free or clean eating diet. Choose from three shapes to spiralize: spaghetti, linguine or ribbon.

      Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

      Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

      To make life easier, blend your favorite smoothies directly in the Philips on-the-go tumbler. Just blend, seal and go. Made with BPA free materials, blender includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills.

      Easy to clean

      Easy to clean

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Functions
        blending, whisking, chopping, Spiralizing
        Product Type
        Hand blender
        Number of servings
        2
        Interface
        One ON/OFF button
        Cord length
        1.2
        Technology
        ProMix Technology
        Integrated on /off switch
        Yes
        Adjustable thermostat
        No
        Power light
        No
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        Yes
        Capacity level indicator
        Yes
        Jar material
        Plastic SAN
        Blade Material
        stainless steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        11500
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        Yes
        Blades detachable
        No
        Ability to crush ice
        No
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        No
        Recipe book
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        Lc = 85 dB(A)
        Warranty
        2 years

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        800W
        Voltage
        230V
        Frequency
        50
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Whisk
        Included Accessories 2
        XL chopper
        Included Accessories 3
        On-the-go tumbler
        Related Accessories 1
        Spiraliser
        Related Accessories 2
        User manual
        Related Accessories 3
        Warranty card

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        No
        Child lock
        No

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        6.8
        Product Width
        6.2
        Product Height
        39.7
        Product Weight
        0.82
        Package Length
        25.3
        Package Width
        29
        Package Height
        25.3
        Package Weight
        2.54

      • Durability

        Case
        >90% recycled content
        User Manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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