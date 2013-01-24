Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits
Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits