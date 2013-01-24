Home
    Viva Collection

    ProMix Handblender

    HR2657/91
    • Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste! Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste! Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!
      -{discount-value}

      Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

      Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

      The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options. See all benefits

      Blend. Chop. Spiralize. Taste!

      The new ProMix Viva collection handblender with a variety of accessories helps you create endless healthy snack and meal options.

        Enjoy healthy dishes at home or on-the-go

        • 800W blending power
        • SpeedTouch with speed guidance
        • On-the-go tumbler, Spiralizer
        • Easy to clean
        Powerful 800W motor for great results

        Powerful 800W motor for great results

        Our powerful and durable 800 Watt motor delivers all the power you need to prepare your favorite healthy and homemade meals in just minutes.

        ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

        ProMix technology for fast, more consistent blends

        Philips partnered with Stuttgart University to develop ProMix for faster and more consistent blending. Its unique, advanced technology is shaped like a triangle to deliver optimal food flow and maximum performance with best results every time.

        SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

        SpeedTouch Technology for seamless power control

        Want more power while you blend? Just squeeze the turbo boost button. Its intuitive variable speeds let you easily increase power without switching settings. Start slowly to prevent splashing and gradually squeeze harder until you reach the speed you need for each recipe and ingredient.

        Single button release to quickly switch accessories

        Single button release to quickly switch accessories

        When you’re cooking up a storm, you’ll love how easy it is to switch accessories. They quickly attach and detach to the blending bar with one press of a button.

        Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

        Anti-splash blade guard to prevent splashes while blending

        Don’t worry about any messes when you cook. Our special blade guard will stop splashes big and small. Its waved shape attached to the bottom of the blending bar guarantees minimum mess — and less clean-up later.

        Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

        Whisk accessory ideal for whipping cream, mayo and sauces

        Get adventurous with our single whisk accessory. It’s just what you need to make frothy whipping cream, smooth mayonnaise, perfect pancake batter and more.

        XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

        XL chopper to process harder food like meat, nuts and cheese

        Save time and energy hand-chopping harder ingredients like fruit and meat. Our Philips XL Chopper will do the hard work for you so you can easily prepare delicious salsas and salads, chop fruits or grind large quantities of meat.

        Unique spiralizer accessory to eat more fruits & vegetables

        Unique spiralizer accessory to eat more fruits & vegetables

        Add a healthy spin to your diet with our unique Spiralizer accessory. Effortlessly transform everyday fruits and veggies into fun, low-carb noodles, spirals and ribbons. It’s an ideal way to spice up a healthy, gluten-free or clean eating diet. Choose from three shapes to spiralize: spaghetti, linguine or ribbon.

        Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

        Take healthy smoothies with you in the on-the-go tumbler

        To make life easier, blend your favorite smoothies directly in the Philips on-the-go tumbler. Just blend, seal and go. Made with BPA free materials, blender includes a built-in anti-leakage seal so you can safely take it with you, with no spills.

        Easy to clean

        Easy to clean

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Whisk
          • XL chopper
          • On-the-go tumbler (500ml)
          • Spiralizer

        • General specifications

          Product features
          • Dishwasher safe
          • On/off switch
          • Turbo function
          • SpeedTouch technology

        • Design

          Color
          Black & Stainless steel

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Plastic ABS
          Material blade
          Stainless steel
          Material of main body
          Plastic ABS + Stainless steel + Anti–slip rubber

        • Technical specifications

          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Power
          800  W
          RPM blender (max)
          max. 11.500  rpm

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

