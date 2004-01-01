  • Free Delivery Islandwide

  • 2-year warranty

  • 7-day returns

  • Sign up and save

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    Viva Collection Meat mincer

    HR2726/90
    • High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds
      -{discount-value}

      Viva Collection Meat mincer

      HR2726/90

      High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

      This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Meat mincer

      High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

      This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

      High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

      This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Viva Collection Meat mincer

      High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

      This high performance Philips Meat Mincer is designed with a combination of a sturdy motor, metal feeding screw, powerful knife and hygienic stainless steel screens. After mincing, cleaning is effortless with the innovative cleaning tool.

      Similar products

      See all Meat Mincer

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Viva Collection

        Viva Collection

        Meat mincer

        Total:

        High performance mincing, cleaning in seconds

        Superior motor design for up to 2.7 kg/min mincing

        • 450 W nominal, 1700 W blocked
        • 2.7kg/min
        • Black
        • 2 grindings, 2 accessory
        Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

        Sausage horns 12mm (thin) and 22mm (thick)

        The 2 differently sized sausage horns allow you to create different types of results. use the 12mm for thinner results, or the 22mm one for thicker ones.

        Meat tray with dust cover

        Meat tray with dust cover

        .

        Practical accessory storage included

        Practical accessory storage included

        The accessory storage keeps all your Philips meat mincer accessories easily at hand.

        Self correcting knife and screw assembly

        Self correcting knife and screw assembly

        The knife can only be assembled correctly on the feeding screw

        Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

        Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool

        Innovative 2 sided cleaning tool shortens cleaning time with 50%. After mincing, simply click the mincing screen onto the cleaning tool and rinse under running water. No more tedious cleaning of clogged screen holes!

        Kebbe maker included

        Kebbe maker included

        Mincing capacity up to 2.7 kgs in 1 minute.

        Mincing capacity up to 2.7 kgs in 1 minute.

        Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

        Hygienic stainless steel grinding discs (5mm and 8mm).

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50 Hz
          Speeds
          1+ Reverse
          Blocked power
          1700 W
          Nominal power
          450 W

        • Design

          Color
          Black

        • Accessories included

          Stainless steel screen
          5mm (medium); 8mm (coarse)
          Accessory storage tray
          yes
          Knife
          yes
          Meat tray dust cover
          yes
          Meat tray
          plastic
          Kebbe maker
          yes
          Sausage horn
          12mm diameter; 22mm diameter
          Cleaning tool
          Yes

        Get support for this product

        Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe to our newsletter

            * This field is mandatory

            Exclusive promotions and coupons

            Product launches

            Sign up and receive $30 off on your first purchase*

            *
            I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behavior – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
            What does this mean?

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            Returns
            About Philips
            Contact us

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            You are about to visit a Philips global content page

            You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.