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    • Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use

      Mini blender

      HR2860/80

      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.

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      Mini blender

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      Convenient and easy to use

      with dry and wet mill

      • 220W
      • 0.4 L plastic jar
      • with filter, mill and chopper
      • Pulse
      Wet mill

      Wet mill

      Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid

      2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

      Mill

      Mill

      Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP
        Color(s)
        Ivory with blue accents
        Material blender jar
        SAN
        Material knife
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Mill
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        220  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity small jar
        200  ml
        Capacity blender jar
        1,5  l

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

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