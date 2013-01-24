Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
0

Shopping cart

There are currently no items in your shopping cart.

    • 2-year warranty

    • 7-day returns

    • Free delivery on orders over $100

    Mini blender

    HR2860/80
    Overall Rating / 5
    • Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use Convenient and easy to use
      -{discount-value}

      Mini blender

      HR2860/80
      Overall Rating / 5

      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Mini blender

      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Find similar products

      Mini blender

      Convenient and easy to use

      220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage. See all benefits

      Similar products

      See all blender

        Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free

        All your needs covered in one purchase

        Bundle price

        Skip this

        Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:

        Add accessories

        Mini blender

        Philips shop price

        Total:

        Convenient and easy to use

        with dry and wet mill

        • 220W
        • 0.4 L plastic jar
        • with filter, mill and chopper
        • Pulse
        Wet mill

        Wet mill

        Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid

        2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.

        Mill

        Mill

        Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Mill
          Yes

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          Ivory with blue accents
          Material blender jar
          SAN
          Material housing
          PP
          Material knife
          Stainless steel

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          Speed setting
          1

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity blender jar
          1,5  L
          Capacity small jar
          200  ml
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          220  W
          Voltage
          220-240  V

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            Subscribe  to our newsletter

            Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

            Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

            Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

            Discover 
            MyPhilips

            Keep track of your product warranty coverage

            Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

            Get easy access to product support

            Register now

            Payment

            We accept the following payment methods:
            Visa - payment method
            MasterCard - payment method
            PayPal - payment method
            American Express - payment method
            Maestro - payment method

            Quick links

            Frequently asked questions
            Terms and conditions
            Search order
            About Philips
            Contact us