Mini blender
Convenient and easy to use
220 W blender with 400 ml jar, a mill for dry ingredients and a mill for wet ingredients, two beakers with lid and convenient cord storage.
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Convenient and easy to use with dry and wet mill 220W 0.4 L plastic jar with filter, mill and chopper Pulse Wet mill
Chop onion, garlic, ginger and chili quickly with this unique click-on wet mill.
2 beakers with lid
2 beakers with lid, good for storage or take away.
Mill
Grind nuts and beans quickly with this unique click-on mill.
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Design specifications
Material housing
PP Color(s)
Ivory with blue accents Material blender jar
SAN Material knife
Stainless steel
Accessories
Mill
Yes
Technical specifications
Power
220
W Voltage
220-240
V Frequency
50/60
Hz Capacity small jar
200
ml Capacity blender jar
1,5
l
General specifications
Integrated cord storage
Yes Speed setting
1
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