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    • Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun Fast, fresh and fun

      Daily Collection Mini blender

      HR2874/00

      Fast, fresh and fun

      The new Philips Mini-Blender helps you to prepare different recipes like smoothies, shakes, soups, dips, cocktails… Now with its convenient On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy all your favourite blender beverages everywhere. Enjoy!

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      Mini blender

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      Fast, fresh and fun

      Compact blender with portable 'On the Go' bottle

      • 350 W, 0,6 l
      • Filter
      • with mini chopper
      • On the Go bottle accessory
      Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

      Blend and go bottle for easy carriage

      Thanks to its On-the-Go bottle you can enjoy of all your beverages everywhere.

      Blender with 350W motor power

      Blender with 350W motor power

      350W powerful for blending and mixing easily.

      Break-resistant blender beaker

      Break-resistant blender beaker

      Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic blender beaker.

      Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

      Blender with multi chopper for soft and hard ingredients

      The multi chopper accessory complete your blender. This chopper chops vegetable like onions, herbs, nuts and meat into fine pieces.

      Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

      Blender filter for clear juice and soy bean milk

      Easy blend soy bean milk or fruit juice pips and seeds

      Detachable blender blade

      Detachable blender blade

      Clean easily and effectively by removing the blade from the blender jar.

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy

      With the blender's cord storage you can store your cord easily and it will keep your kitchen neat and tidy.

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All parts are dishwasher safe

      All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS Plastic
        Color(s)
        Grey and white
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material knives
        Stainless steel
        Material bottle
        SAN

      • Accessories

        Mini chopper
        Yes
        Filter
        Yes
        Tumbler bottle
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        350  W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Capacity blender jar
        0.6  l
        Capacity bottle
        0.6  l
        Capacity multi chopper
        350  ml

      • General specifications

        Cord storage
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1
        Detachable blade
        Yes

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