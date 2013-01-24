  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Daily Collection

Philips Daily Collection Mixer

HR3705/10
  Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy
    Philips Daily Collection Mixer

    HR3705/10
    Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

    Our new Daily mixer makes baking easier for fast, delicious results every time. Prepare cake mixes and batters up to 20% faster*. Lightweight, ergonomic design makes all your mixing easy and comfortable.

      Fluffy cakes and smooth batters made easy

      Lightweight and faster with cone-shaped beaters

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Strip beaters & dough hooks
      • Lightweight
      Cord clip for tidy storage

      Cord clip for tidy storage

      The cord wraps around and fixes into place with a clip for tidy storage.

      Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

      Large eject button to release beaters with one touch

      Release the beaters or dough hooks with one touch of the large, clear eject button.

      Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

      Smooth surfaces for easy cleaning

      Smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories make for fast, easy cleaning.

      5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

      5 speeds + Turbo to handle every kitchen task

      A selection of 5 different speeds lets chose just the right setting for every task.

      Non-slip grip for easy handling

      Non-slip grip for easy handling

      Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster*

      Cone-shaped beaters work up to 20% faster* — covering a larger surface area in less time and incorporating air into the batter for a smooth, fluffy texture.

      Dishwasher-safe stainless steel accessories

      The mixer comes with two pairs of beaters in high-quality, dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

      Lightweight and designed for comfort

      Lightweight, ergonomic design makes mixing comfortable and easy.

      Two pairs of strip beaters, plus dough hooks

      Beaters and dough hooks attach easily with a click you can hear so you know you've done it right.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        186X84X154 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.148 kg
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        212X106X196 mm
        Weight of product
        0.852 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Dough hooks
        • Strip beaters

