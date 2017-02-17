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    • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
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      5000 Series Mixer

      HR3745/00

      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

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      5000 Series
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      5000 Series

      Mixer

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      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

      • 450 W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Autodriven 3L Bowl
      • Cashmere grey
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

      450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

      The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

      Easy beater ejection button

      Easy beater ejection button

      With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

      Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

      The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • General Specification

        Primary Material
        ABS Plastic
        Secondary Material
        Metal
        Pre-programmed settings
        No
        Functions
        whisking, kneading
        Product Type
        hand mixer
        Number of servings
        12
        Cord length
        1.2
        Cord storage
        yes
        Timer
        No
        Technology
        NA
        Integrated on /off switch
        yes
        Dishwasher safe parts
        No
        Capacity level indicator
        yes
        Jar material
        Plastic PP
        Blade Material
        stainless steel
        Rotations per minute (RPM)
        1150
        BPA free
        Yes
        Pulse function
        No
        Blades detachable
        Yes
        Ability to crush ice
        No
        Ability to blend hot ingredients
        No
        Recipe book
        No
        Noise level (standard)
        Lc = 86 dB (A)
        Warranty
        2 years
        Compatitable with Dry-food
        No
        Self-clearing functionality
        No

      • Technical Specifications

        Power
        450
        Voltage
        230
        Frequency
        50
        Number in pack
        1
        Battery Product
        No
        Energy Efficiency rating
        No

      • Compatibility

        Included Accessories 1
        Double balloon beater
        Included Accessories 2
        dough hook
        Related Accessories 1
        User manual
        Related Accessories 2
        Warranty card

      • Safety feature

        Safety certification
        yes
        Automatic shut-off
        No
        Temperature indicator
        No
        Automatic blade stop
        No
        Child lock
        NA

      • Weight and Dimensions

        Product Length
        220mm
        Product Width
        150mm
        Product Height
        230mm
        Product Weight
        0.9kg
        Package Length
        35
        Package Width
        23.5
        Package Height
        21
        Package Weight
        2.48

      • Durability

        Case
        >90% recycled materials
        User Manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of Origin

        Produced In
        China

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