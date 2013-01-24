  • Due to an IT system upgrade between 25 June and 6 July, our standard delivery times will be extended. All orders placed between these dates will resume dispatching after 6 July.

Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Viva Collection

Mixer

HR3745/00
Overall Rating / 5
1 Awards
  • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Viva Collection Mixer

    HR3745/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    1 Awards

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $89.00

    Viva Collection Mixer

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $89.00

    Viva Collection Mixer

    Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Add accessories

      Viva Collection

      Viva Collection

      Mixer

      Philips shop price

      Total:

      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

      • 450 W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Autodriven 3L Bowl
      • Cashmere grey
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

      450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs

      The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

      Easy beater ejection button

      Easy beater ejection button

      With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

      Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

      The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        450 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Capacity bowl
        3 L

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material accessories
        Stainless Steel

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        5 + turbo
        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Double balloon beater
        • Kneading tool

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Cashmere Grey
        Color
        White

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor

          Subscribe  to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

          Discover 
          MyPhilips

          Keep track of your product warranty coverage

          Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

          Get easy access to product support

          Register now

          Payment

          We accept the following payment methods:
          Visa - payment method
          MasterCard - payment method
          PayPal - payment method
          American Express - payment method
          Maestro - payment method

          Quick links

          Frequently asked questions
          Terms and conditions
          Search order
          Returns
          About Philips
          Contact us