5000 Series Mixer
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
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Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor 450 W 5 speeds + turbo Autodriven 3L Bowl Cashmere grey Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
450W motor power for even the toughest of doughs
The powerful 450W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
Seamless mixing for airy batter
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing
The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.
Easy beater ejection button
With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.
Suction feet for stable mixing
The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.
Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip
The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
General Specification
Primary Material
ABS Plastic Secondary Material
Metal Pre-programmed settings
No Functions
whisking, kneading Product Type
hand mixer Number of servings
12 Cord length
1.2 Cord storage
yes Timer
No Technology
NA Integrated on /off switch
yes Dishwasher safe parts
No Capacity level indicator
yes Jar material
Plastic PP Blade Material
stainless steel Rotations per minute (RPM)
1150 BPA free
Yes Pulse function
No Blades detachable
Yes Ability to crush ice
No Ability to blend hot ingredients
No Recipe book
No Noise level (standard)
Lc = 86 dB (A) Warranty
2 years Compatitable with Dry-food
No Self-clearing functionality
No
Technical Specifications
Power
450 Voltage
230 Frequency
50 Number in pack
1 Battery Product
No Energy Efficiency rating
No
Compatibility
Included Accessories 1
Double balloon beater Included Accessories 2
dough hook Related Accessories 1
User manual Related Accessories 2
Warranty card
Safety feature
Safety certification
yes Automatic shut-off
No Temperature indicator
No Automatic blade stop
No Child lock
NA
Weight and Dimensions
Product Length
220mm Product Width
150mm Product Height
230mm Product Weight
0.9kg Package Length
35 Package Width
23.5 Package Height
21 Package Weight
2.48
Durability
Case
>90% recycled materials User Manual
100% recycled paper
Country of Origin
Produced In
China
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Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor
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