Viva Collection Mixer
Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
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Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor 400W 5 speeds + turbo Autodriven 3L Bowl Deep purple Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation
The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter
Seamless mixing for airy batter
The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.
Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing
The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.
Easy beater ejection button
With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.
Suction feet for stable mixing
The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.
400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs
The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.
Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip
The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.
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Country of origin
Made in
China
Accessories
Included
Double balloon beater
Kneading tool
Technical specifications
Power
400
W Cord length
1.2
m Capacity bowl
3
L Frequency
50/60
Hz
Design
Color
White Color of control panel
Cashmere Grey
General specifications
Product features
Cord storage
On/off switch
Turbo function Number of speed settings
5 + turbo
Finishing
Material of main body
ABS plastic Material accessories
Stainless Steel
Service
2-year worldwide guarantee
Yes
Sustainability
Packaging
> 90% recycled materials User manual
100% recycled paper
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Whipping 4 eggwhites vs. predecessor
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