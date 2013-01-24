Home
    Viva Collection

    Mixer

    HR3745/11
      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs. See all benefits

        Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

        Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

        • 400W
        • 5 speeds + turbo
        • Autodriven 3L Bowl
        • Deep purple
        Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

        Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

        The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

        Seamless mixing for airy batter

        Seamless mixing for airy batter

        The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

        Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

        Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

        The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

        Easy beater ejection button

        Easy beater ejection button

        With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

        Suction feet for stable mixing

        Suction feet for stable mixing

        The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

        400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

        400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

        The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Included
          • Double balloon beater
          • Kneading tool

        • Country of origin

          Made in
          China

        • General specifications

          Number of speed settings
          5 + turbo
          Product features
          • Cord storage
          • On/off switch
          • Turbo function

        • Service

          2-year worldwide guarantee
          Yes

        • Sustainability

          Packaging
          > 90% recycled materials
          User manual
          100% recycled paper

        • Technical specifications

          Capacity bowl
          3  L
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Power
          400  W

        • Design

          Color
          White
          Color of control panel
          Cashmere Grey

        • Finishing

          Material accessories
          Stainless Steel
          Material of main body
          ABS plastic

        Get support for this product

        Go to consumer care

