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    • Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      Viva Collection Mixer

      HR3745/11

      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      The Philips mixer helps you create delicious fluffy cakes, and breads for your family. Air conic mixing allows shorter whipping time and smoother cake batter. Its powerful 450 W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

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      Strong, efficient mixing for smooth cakes

      Up to 25% faster* with powerful 450W motor

      • 400W
      • 5 speeds + turbo
      • Autodriven 3L Bowl
      • Deep purple
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      Automatic driven 3.0L bowl for thorough mixing

      The automatic driven bowl rotates to allow for better and more thorough mixing.

      Easy beater ejection button

      Easy beater ejection button

      With one simple touch you can release the beaters or dough hooks.

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      The suction feet keeps your stand and bowl mixer stable & grounded to the surface.

      400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

      400W motor power for even the toughests of doughs

      The powerful 400W motor will make light work of the toughest of doughs.

      Keeping your cables tidy is easy with the cord clip

      The cord storage clip helps you keep your kitchen tidy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Double balloon beater
        • Kneading tool

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        400  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Capacity bowl
        3  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz

      • Design

        Color
        White
        Color of control panel
        Cashmere Grey

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Cord storage
        • On/off switch
        • Turbo function
        Number of speed settings
        5 + turbo

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material accessories
        Stainless Steel

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

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