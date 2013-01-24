Home
    Food processor

    HR7772/50
    Great cooking, effortlessly
      Food processor

      HR7772/50
      Great cooking, effortlessly

      The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

      Food processor

      Great cooking, effortlessly

      The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

      Great cooking, effortlessly

      The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

      Food processor

      Great cooking, effortlessly

      The Philips Food Processor is the multifunctional answer to all your kitchen problems. The color coded accessories and speed settings help you to match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results. See all benefits

        Great cooking, effortlessly

        Food processor with color code cooking

        • 700 W
        • Compact 2 in 1 setup
        • 3.4 L bowl
        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Color coded accessory and speed combinations

        Match the color of the speed with the color of the accessory for optimized results.

        7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

        7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

        The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

        Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

        Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

        The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

        XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

        XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

        The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

        Easy cleaning after use

        Easy cleaning after use

        Cleaning your food processor after use is easy. Simply pour some lukewarm water and washing-up liquid into the blender or bowl and press the Pulse button for a few seconds.

        Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

        Sturdy base stands stable, even with heavy kneading

        The sturdy base comes with suction feet to ensure it does not move, even when you use it for heavy applications like kneading dough.

        Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

        Break resistant jar withstands intensive use

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        700 Watt motor to handle large quantities and heavy kneading

        With the powerful 700W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

        3 speed settings for optimal speed/accessory combination

        With the powerful 700 W motor plus 3 speed settings and pulse button you can pick the right speed

        Technical Specifications

        • Technical specifications

          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Frequency
          50-60  Hz
          Speeds
          3+ pulse
          Cord length
          120  cm
          Bowl capacity dry
          3.4  L
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
          Blender jar capacity
          1.5  L
          Bowl working capacity dough
          1700  g
          Bowl working capacity flour
          1000  g
          Bowl capacity liquid
          2  L

        • Accessories

          Number of inserts/discs
          2
          Kneading tool
          For (heavy) kneading, mixing dough, batter
          Citrus press
          For pressing of citrus fruits
          Balloon beater
          For whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • chopping
          • Beating
          • creaming
          • crumbling
          • cutting
          • folding in
          • mashing
          • mincing
          Break resistant blender
          • blending
          • crushing
          • foaming
          • grinding
          • pureeing
          • homogenizing
          • liquidizing
          • milling
          • shaking
          • stirring

        • Design specifications

          Housing
          ABS
          Speed knob
          ABS
          Function buttons
          Pulse
          Pusher, inner pusher
          ABS, SAN
          Knife holder, balloon beater
          POM
          Disks, chopping blade
          Stainless steel
          Kneading tool, citrus press
          PP
          Color(s)
          Shiny white, dark grey accents, elegant color coding
          Bowl including lid and blender
          SAN

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

