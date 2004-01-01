Search terms
There are currently no items in your shopping cart.
Effortless excellence
This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless excellence
This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.
Effortless excellence
This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Effortless excellence
This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.
Food processor
Total:
The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.
The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.
The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.
Compact setup fits blender or bowl to save countertop space
With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.
With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
General specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications