    Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

    HR7774/30
      Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

      HR7774/30

      Effortless excellence

      This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

      Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

      Effortless excellence

      This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

      Effortless excellence

      This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

      Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

      Effortless excellence

      This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

        Effortless excellence

        Powerful food processor with bigger tube and bowl

        • 1000 W
        • Compact 2 in 1 setup
        • 3.4 L bowl
        7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

        7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

        The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

        XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

        XL feeding tube takes whole fruits or vegetables

        The XL feeding tube takes whole fruits and vegetables so you don't need to pre-cut them anymore.

        Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

        Up to 7 portions in 1 go with the XL bowl

        The XL bowl allows for maximum volumes to be processed in one go: capacity for 2 l soup, 1.7 kg dough, 7 eggwhites.

        Compact 2-in-1 setup saves countertop space

        Compact 2-in-1 setup saves countertop space

        Compact setup fits blender or bowl to save countertop space

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm

        With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

        1000 W motor

        With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

        Technical Specifications

        • Country of origin

          China
          Yes

        • Technical specifications

          Blender jar capacity
          1.5 L
          Cord length
          120 cm
          Power
          1000 W
          Voltage
          220-240 V
          Frequency
          50-60 Hz
          Bowl capacity dough
          1700 g
          Bowl capacity dry
          3.4 L
          Speeds
          Variospeed
          Bowl capacity flour
          1000 g
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
          Bowl capacity liquid
          2 L

        • General specifications

          Integrated cord storage
          Yes

        • General specifications

          Non-slip feet
          Yes

        • Accessories

          Balloon beater
          Double beater for whipping, whisking , mixing and emulsifying
          Kneading tool
          For kneading, heavy kneading, mixing dough, batter
          Stainless steel chopping knife
          • chopping
          • Beating
          • creaming
          • crumbling
          • cutting
          • folding in
          • mashing
          • mincing
          Citrus press
          For pressing of citrus fruits
          Recipe book
          Yes
          Number of inserts/discs
          2
          Reversible shredding disk
          For medium and fine shredding
          Adjustable slicing disk
          For 1-7 mm slices of fruit & vegetables
          Break resistant blender
          • blending
          • crushing
          • foaming
          • grinding
          • pureeing
          • homogenizing
          • liquidizing
          • milling
          • shaking
          • stirring

        • Design specifications

          Color(s)
          White
          Housing
          ABS
          Speed knob
          Brushed aluminium
          Bowl including lid and blender
          SAN
          Disks, chopping blade
          Stainless steel
          Function buttons
          Pulse, Ice
          Kneading tool, citrus press
          PP
          Pusher, inner pusher
          ABS, SAN
          Knife holder, balloon beater
          POM

