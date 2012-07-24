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  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence
  • Effortless excellence

Discontinued

Pure Essentials CollectionFood processor

HR7774/30

4

| (11) Reviews

Effortless excellence

This state-of-the-art food Philips processor has some of the most advanced technologies. Its versatility is ensured by 7 accessories which easily perform 30+ functions.

See all benefits

Powerful food processor with bigger tube and bowl

Effortless excellence

  • 1000 W

  • Compact 2 in 1 setup

  • 3.4 L bowl

7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

7 accessories to easily perform 30+ functions

The – dishwasher safe - accessories are a kneading tool for mixing batter and for heavy kneading. A stainless steel chopping knife to prepare meat and vegetables. Two metal disks to handle medium and fine shredding and grating. Break resistant blender of 1.5l for blending, crushing up to stirring different ingredients. A citrus press for pressing citrus fruits. And a balloon beater for whipping and whisking and handling light batter.

Adjustable blade for slices between 1-7 mm

With the adjustable slicing blade, you can make slices as thin as 1 mm and up to 7 mm thick.

1000 W motor

With the powerful 1000 W motor of this Philips food processor you can adjust speed precisely to get desired results.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

11

Reviews

2

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product is great

ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

this product is great

ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product ok my family are satisfied from the product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

kitchen stallion

a real power horse. It cuts and grates. you name it. Sometimes even more than it should. it's literally a kitchen aid.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Pure Essentials Collection Food processor

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