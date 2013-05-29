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    • Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      7000 Series Food processor

      HR7776/91

      Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.

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      7000 Series

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      Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      Create your favorite recipes with PowerChop & more

      • 1300W
      • Compact 3 in 1 setup
      • 3.4 L bowl
      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

      The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

      Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

      In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

      The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

      Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

      Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

      The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

      Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

      Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

      Reliable, simple and beautifully designed, the new Philips Jamie Oliver Food Processor boasts a number of useful accessories useful in creating fresh and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners. This accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit.

      XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

      Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Housing
        ABS
        Bowl including lid
        SAN
        Kneading tool
        POM and metal
        Pusher
        ABS
        Speed knob
        ABS
        Citrus press
        PP
        Knife holder, balloon beater
        POM
        S-blade, knife, metal discs
        Stainless steel

      • Accessories

        Spatula
        Yes
        Adjustable slicing disc
        1-7 mm
        Reversible disc
        slicing/shredding(coarse/fine)
        Stainless steel S-blade
        Yes
        Citrus press
        Yes
        Double balloon beater
        Yes
        Metal kneading hook
        Yes
        Blender Jar
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1300  W
        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Blender jar max capacity
        2.2L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Blender jar working capacity
        1.5L
        Safety
        Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
        Bowl max capacity
        3.4L
        Bowl working capacity
        2L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Speeds
        12 + pulse
        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Functions
        30+
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
        Up to 20000 rpm
        RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
        Up to 6500 rpm
        RPM-Bowl(max)
        Up to 1700 rpm
        Cord length
        1  m
        RPM-Bowl(min)
        Up to 575 rpm
        Bowl max working capacity
        2.4L (dry/liquid)
        Blender jar working capacity
        1.5L
        Bowl capacity
        3.4  l
        Bowl max working capacity.
        1000g (Flour)
        3 preset buttons
        Yes
        Main unit with bowl
        289x254x436 mm
        blender jar capacity
        2.2 L

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