    7000 Series

    Food processor

    HR7776/91
    1 Awards
    • Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend
      7000 Series Food processor

      HR7776/91
      1 Awards

      Chop, slice, shred, knead, whip and blend

      This Philips 7000 Series Food Processor is the versatile solution for your kitchen needs. With its new innovative metal kneading hook, powerful 1300 W motor and one touch auto button for dough, making bread has never been so easy.

      7000 Series Food processor

      7000 Series Food processor

        Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

        Double metal balloon beater for cream and egg whites

        The double metal balloon beater together with the one touch auto button creates fluffy egg whites (up to 600% volume increase) and perfectly whipped cream (up to 200% volume increase). Creating delicious desserts has never been easier!

        Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

        Metal kneading hook for perfect bread dough

        Together with the strong motor, this metal kneading hook quickly forms a dough ball from your ingredients. Once the dough is formed, the innovative kneading hook works the dough with the right force and power to enable you to make the tastiest bread.

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology for superior chopping performance

        PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

        One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

        One touch auto buttons for bread dough, whipping and ice

        In addition to the manual 12 speed + pulse control, this Avance Food Processor comes with 3 one touch auto buttons. To select them, simply turn the control dial to the "ON" position and press the one touch auto button. The motor then automatically sets the right speed and auto pulse functions for the best results.

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        Dishwasher safe accessories

        All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

        Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

        Large-capacity bowl and blender jar for the whole family

        The extra-large 3.4-liter bowl has a working capacity of 2 liters to handle up to 7 servings of soup, 7 eggs whites or 1.7 kg of dough. A 2.2-liter blender jar handles 1.5 liters of ingredients for up to 5 smoothie portions in one go.

        Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

        Reversible disc for shredding (fine and coarse)

        The reversible shredding disc (fine and coarse) is suitable for all types of vegetables.

        Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

        Citrus press for fresh orange or grapefruit juice

        Reliable, simple and beautifully designed, the new Philips Jamie Oliver Food Processor boasts a number of useful accessories useful in creating fresh and healthy breakfasts, lunches and dinners. This accessory is ideal for extracting fresh juice from all types of citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit.

        XXL 18cm discs for faster execution of all ingredients

        Thanks to the XXL discs (18cm), the Philips food processor will provide you a faster performance saving you time and effort while cooking.

        Technical Specifications

        • Accessories

          Adjustable slicing disc
          1-7 mm
          Citrus press
          Yes
          Double balloon beater
          Yes
          Metal kneading hook
          Yes
          Spatula
          Yes
          Stainless steel S-blade
          Yes
          Blender Jar
          Yes
          Reversible disc
          slicing/shredding(coarse/fine)

        • Design specifications

          Bowl including lid
          SAN
          Citrus press
          PP
          Housing
          ABS
          Kneading tool
          POM and metal
          Pusher
          ABS
          Speed knob
          ABS
          S-blade, knife, metal discs
          Stainless steel
          Knife holder, balloon beater
          POM

        • General specifications

          Speeds
          12 + pulse
          Cord length
          1  m
          Functions
          30+
          Integrated cord storage
          Yes
          3 preset buttons
          Yes
          Non-slip feet
          Yes
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(max)
          Up to 20000 rpm
          RPM-Blender&Grinder Mill(min)
          Up to 6500 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(max)
          Up to 1700 rpm
          RPM-Bowl(min)
          Up to 575 rpm
          Bowl max working capacity
          2.4L (dry/liquid)
          Bowl capacity
          3.4  L
          Bowl max working capacity.
          1000g (Flour)
          Blender jar working capacity
          1.5L
          Main unit with bowl
          289x254x436 mm
          blender jar capacity
          2.2 L

        • Technical specifications

          Power
          1300  W
          Frequency
          50/60  Hz
          Voltage
          220-240  V
          Safety
          Lid & bowl detection, mechanical 1.5 sec brake
          Cord length
          1.2  m
          Blender jar max capacity
          2.2L
          Blender jar working capacity
          1.5L
          Bowl max capacity
          3.4L
          Bowl working capacity
          2L

