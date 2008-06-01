NIVEA Shaving conditioner
Moisturizing shaving conditioner
The formula is enriched with Chamomile and Vitamins to condition your skin and support a healthy look.
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Moisturizing shaving conditioner Only for Philips NIVEA FOR MEN HS8000 series Integrated cartridge refill system
Simply pump the NIVEA FOR MEN shaving conditioner from the refill can directly into the Philips NIVEA FOR MEN shaver.
NIVEA FOR MEN conditioner dispensing system
NIVEA FOR MEN moisturizing shaving conditioner is dispensed directly onto your skin
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Accessories
Shaving conditioner refill can
for Nivea for Men Shaver 8000 series
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