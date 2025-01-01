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Discontinued

5.1 Home theater

HTB7530KD/98

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips HTB7530 home cinema system.

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Obsessed with sound

Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers

  • 3D Blu-ray

  • dock iPod/iPhone

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

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3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers disperse sound evenly around the room

3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.

Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Dock included for convenient playback from your iPod/iPhone

Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.

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