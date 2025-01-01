2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTB7530KD/98
Enjoy powerful home cinema with 3D Angled Speakers
Maximize your home cinema sound experience with dynamic 3Directional Angled Speakers! Play all your favorite entertainment content including 3D Blu-ray on this innovative Philips HTB7530 home cinema system.
3D Blu-ray
dock iPod/iPhone
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3D Angled Speakers feature angled drivers to deliver sound not only towards the front but also to the sides, creating a wider sweet spot so you can enjoy more immersive and cinematic surround sound.
Use the docking station for your iPod and iPhone, and enjoy music from your iPod and iPhone on the home theater system.
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