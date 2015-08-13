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2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

Immersive Sound 5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTB9550D/98

Immersive Sound 5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Firmware History

  • version: 1.16.06
  • PDF file, 66 kB
  • 13 August 2015

Manual instructions

  • PDF file, 134 kB
  • 16 October 2026

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 3.2 MB
  • 16 October 2026

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 979.9 kB
  • 16 October 2026

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