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2 year warranty

7-day return

HTD5550 5.1 DVD Home theater

Discontinued

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HTD5550 5.1 DVD Home theater

HTD5550/98

HTD5550 5.1 DVD Home theater

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User manual

  • PDF file, 614.5 kB
  • 5 December 2023

Quick start guide

  • PDF file, 2.6 MB
  • 26 November 2023

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting