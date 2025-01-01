2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3538/40
Powerful surround sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with exposed speakers drivers offering 600W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
With DivX support, you are able to enjoy DivX encoded videos and movies from the Internet, including purchased Hollywood films, in the comfort of your living room. The DivX media format is an MPEG-4 based video compression technology that enables you to save large files like movies, trailers and music videos on media like CD-R/RW and DVD recordable disc for playback on your DivX Ultra Certified Philips Blu-ray or DVD player. DivX Ultra combines DivX playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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