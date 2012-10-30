ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

7-day return

All series

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

Support

5.1 Home theater

HTS5533/98

5.1 Home theater

Discontinued

Go to shop

Log in or create an account

Register your product

You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy

Register now

Software & drivers

Firmwarehistory

  • version: v20.18.10.10
  • PDF file, 29 kB
  • 30 October 2012

End Users License Agreement

  • version: 1.0
  • TXT file, 12.6 kB
  • 24 November 2017

Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide - English (US)

  • PDF file, 1 MB
  • 22 November 2023

Localized commercial leaflet

  • PDF file, 695.8 kB
  • 2 May 2024

Warranty and service

Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair

Warranty

Our product warranty policies

Contacting Philips

We're happy to help you