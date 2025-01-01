2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5553/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep sound
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and in Full HD 1080p with DVD Disc playback.
DoubleBASS
DVD
Powerful speakers with a bass-reflex system and double basspipes enhance the lower frequencies and deliver rock-solid, deep bass sounds. You'll be able to hear the lowest murmur or the deepest roar.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
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