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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Immersive Sound5.1 Home theater

HTS5563/98

3.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.

See all benefits

Obsessed with Sound

Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass

  • Double Bass Sound

  • 3D Blu-ray

Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

Smart TV to enjoy online services & access multimedia on TV

Philips home theater & Blu-ray player with Smart TV offer you an array of enhanced features, including Net TV, SimplyShare & MyRemote. Net TV brings a wide range of online information & entertainment to your TV for services like video-on-demand. With SimplyShare, you can access photos, music & movies stored on your PC from the comfort of your couch. You can also use your smartphone/tablet to control your home theater via Philips MyRemote app.

HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

HDMI Hub to connect HDMI devices for great sound and picture

HDMI Hub provides additional HDMI ports to allow you to connect other devices such as your game console or HD set-top box to your home theater conveniently. By connecting your devices through the HDMI Hub, you can enjoy high-definition sound and picture for all your entertainment.

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

1000W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

21/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good sound

it has a good sound and design, plays all movies i tryed

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

22/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Can't get ARC to work for audio input.

Love the two HDMI inputs that help you connect other devices to it, like appleTV etc... However, I cannot get the HDMI(ARC) working to provide audio from my Panasonic TV. The link is established and I can control the device with my TV-remote but there is no sound coming through. Had to fall back to using Optical Input on this device. Overall, it does a decent job and fits neatly under the TV saving you from the ugliness of needlessly bulky and expensive AV receivers.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

22/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product work well but..

The sound double-bass its amesing but one feature that was why i thouse this home theather its noting working well. I`m trying to use simplyshare and my remote apps with my android and its not working, my remote can`t find the home, and the simplyshare ask for a code that was supose to be on the box, but i try to find were without sucess.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTS5563 5.1 Home theater

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