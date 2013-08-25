2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS5593/98
Powerful cinematic surround sound with deep bass
Bring the power of the cinema into your home! Pump up your home entertainment experience with speakers with double basspipes offering powerful 1000W surround sound and immersive 3D Blu-ray Disc playback.
Double Bass Sound
3D Blu-ray
Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential deliver the finest sound from your Blu-ray Discs. Audio reproduced is virtually indistinguishable from the studio master, so you hear what the creators intended for you to hear. Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD Master Audio Essential complete your high definition entertainment experience.
Wireless rear speakers give you scalability and mobility in speaker placement. Developed using interference-free technology, wireless speakers provide full surround sound without unsightly wire connections.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Schumi
25/08/2013
Australia
Very Difficult to operate
This is a well designed unit and that is the only positive. The sound is poor, the remote control operation is poor and the manual is nigh impossible to follow. A very cheap feeling and sounding unit, certainly not the quality one would expect from Philips.
This review was made for HTS5593 5.1 Home theater
This review was made for HTS5593 5.1 Home theater