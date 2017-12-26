I've had this system for a number of years and, while now dated in features (DVD, not BluRay) the sound is beautiful. My version has HDMI and SCART connections in the main box - more modern versions have, I believe, dropped the SCART in favour of phono/video inputs, which allow more flexibility in connections. The sound is full, crisp, and the ambisound feature gives a room filling sound effect. Some 'odd' design features (the 'Power' button on the remote is actually only a 'Power OFF' switch; to power up you press any of the 'source select' buttons. Not immediately obvious but there you are!) It needs quite a bit of space as the main unit sits almost vertically, rather than the more usual horizontal layout/designs found almost everywhere else. Design still looks elegant, and is almost 'retro' style now. Limited connectivity compared to a 'proper' AV amp, but as the main amplifier electronics are in the separate sub woofer (which produces a Beast of Bass if required) there doesn't appear to be a problem with the electronics overheating and having a short life (which happened to my BluRay player/amp from another manufacturer). If you are content not to have the most modern kid on the block, this looks good, sounds great, and lasts. Build quality seems really good. Very happy with it.