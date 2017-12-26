2 year warranty
Discontinued
High performance surround sound
Featuring Ambisound, the HTS6600 delivers an embracing multi-channel surround experience from just two speakers, in any sort of room. Providing excellent sound and picture quality, the easy-setup wall-mountable system fits into any home.
Ambisound technology produces truly embracing multi-channel surround sound from fewer speakers. It delivers an immersive 5.1 sound experience without the constraints of sitting position, room shape or size, and without the clutter of multiple speakers and cables. Through the combined effect of psychoacoustic phenomena, array processing and precisely angled driver positioning, Ambisound delivers more sound from fewer speakers.
Enjoy the best possible listening experience without having to make surround setting changes every time you change a disc or switch between movies and music. Unlike normal 5.1 systems that feature default multi-channel surround settings, Smart Surround automatically changes the surround settings to suit your music encoded in stereo or your movie with multi-channel content.
DoubleBASS ensures you hear even the deepest bass tones from compact-sized subwoofers. It captures low frequencies and recreates them in the audible range of the subwoofer - delivering sound with more boom and panache, and ensuring you a full, uncompromised listening experience.
4.8
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Gaurav
26/12/2017
Singapore
Good Product
I am using HTS6600/98 from last 4 years and its working very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6600 DVD home theater system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6600 DVD home theater system
Corobra
23/04/2020
United Kingdom
Sounds amazing
Only purchased this last year seing hand and has done me so well.. Only thing I am struggling with is adding more speakers and a sound bar to it.. would it work ?
Pros
Sounds good
Cons
Adding speakers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6600 DVD home theatre system
Date of Use 2019-04-23
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6600 DVD home theatre system
Date of Use 2019-04-23
Marvin
07/01/2017
United Kingdom
Great Sound - Still!!
I've had this system for a number of years and, while now dated in features (DVD, not BluRay) the sound is beautiful. My version has HDMI and SCART connections in the main box - more modern versions have, I believe, dropped the SCART in favour of phono/video inputs, which allow more flexibility in connections. The sound is full, crisp, and the ambisound feature gives a room filling sound effect. Some 'odd' design features (the 'Power' button on the remote is actually only a 'Power OFF' switch; to power up you press any of the 'source select' buttons. Not immediately obvious but there you are!) It needs quite a bit of space as the main unit sits almost vertically, rather than the more usual horizontal layout/designs found almost everywhere else. Design still looks elegant, and is almost 'retro' style now. Limited connectivity compared to a 'proper' AV amp, but as the main amplifier electronics are in the separate sub woofer (which produces a Beast of Bass if required) there doesn't appear to be a problem with the electronics overheating and having a short life (which happened to my BluRay player/amp from another manufacturer). If you are content not to have the most modern kid on the block, this looks good, sounds great, and lasts. Build quality seems really good. Very happy with it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6600 DVD home theatre system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTS6600 DVD home theatre system