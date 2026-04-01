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- Sonicare for Kids handle
- Sonicare for Kids Compact Brush Head
- USB-C Charger
- Pet stickers
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HX3601/01
Helps kids prevent cavities
Help build healthy brushing habits with Sonicare for Kids. It’s safe and gentle on growing teeth and gums, and helps prevent cavities. Our special Design a Pet edition comes with fun stickers for kids to make it their own.See all benefits
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Power toothbrush
Total
recurring payment
Gentle pulsing action reaches deep between teeth and along the gum line. So kids get the best possible clean while they are still learning to brush.
The brush heads are specially designed to help kids get a thorough clean while they learn to brush. One compact brush head is included. Standard size heads sold separately.
Special Design a Pet edition includes reusable stickers so kids can turn their toothbrush into new animal characters anytime. Let's make brushing a fun part of their day!
Coach kids to build healthy habits. SmarTimer keeps them brushing for a full 2 minutes and KidPacer makes sure they switch to a new area of the mouth every 30 seconds.
Developing teeth need extra protection. Choose between Gentle and Extra Gentle settings, with a rubberized brush head for a comfortable clean.
Build healthy habits to last a lifetime. Our free Sonicare for Kids app supports kids as they brush twice a day for the full dentist-recommended 2 minutes and have fun doing it!
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