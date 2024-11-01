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HX6011/08
A thorough clean with Philips Sonicare ProResults
With contoured bristles to follow the shape of teeth and gums, Philips Sonicare ProResults brush heads use precision engineering and the power of sonic motion to help patients brush in hard-to-reach areas for a complete, gentle clean.
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Standard sonic toothbrush heads
Total
recurring payment
Philips Sonicare ProResults brush heads use contoured and angled bristles to follow the shape of teeth and maintain surface contact, maximizing patients' ability to remove plaque in places they might normally miss with a manual toothbrush. With color-fading reminder bristles to indicate effectiveness, patients will always know when it's time for a new brush head.
At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.
Philips Sonicare brush heads click on and off the brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp and Essence.
Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.
Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. This dynamic cleaning action drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline, for a thorough yet gentle cleaning.
Design and finishing
Compatibility
Items included
Quality and performance
Health benefits
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