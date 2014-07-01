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    • Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.* Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      Philips Sonicare For Kids Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6042/35

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      Sonicare For Kids toothbrush head is perfect for small mouths with growing teeth. It works exclusively with the For Kids power toothbrush that together deliver a safe and more pleasant experience that kids find fun and habit-forming.

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      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $29.00

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      For Kids

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Superior cleaning in seconds.*

      Cleans and protects growing smiles ages 7+

      • 2-pack
      • Standard size
      • Click-on
      • Kid-friendly clean
      Age 7+

      Age 7+

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids standard toothbrush head features a contoured profile to fit your child's teeth Age 7+ and soft bristles for a gently cleaning experience. Also features rubber molding on the back of the brush head for a safer, more pleasant cleaning. Also available in smaller, compact size for Kids Age 4+.

      Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

      Up to 75% more effective than a manual toothbrush

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush head is clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal beyond a manual toothbrush. Start your kids off with more protection from decay and more pleasant dental visits. Better checkups guaranteed or your money back.

      Superior cleaning maximizes every second

      Superior cleaning maximizes every second

      Our sonic power enables you to take full advantage of the limited amount of time your kids spend brushing as they build healthy habits and perfect their brushing technique.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      The Philips Sonicare For Kids brush heads clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Aqua
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Material brush head
        BPA-Free
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • HealthyWhite+
        • for Kids

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 Sonicare for Kids standard

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Removes up to 75% more plaque*

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      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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