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    • The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

      Philips Sonicare S2 Sensitive 2-pack brush heads

      HX6052/91

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

      Brush away plaque gently yet effectively with this sensitive brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. The brush head makes plaque removal seem effortless while staying gentle on teeth and gums. An exceptional everyday clean.

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      The brush head for sensitive teeth and gums

      Gentle yet effective cleaning for sensitive teeth

      • Removes 10x more plaque*
      • Gentle yet effective cleaning
      • Extra soft
      • 70% bio-based plastic**
      Gentle yet effective cleaning with long, soft bristles

      Gentle yet effective cleaning with long, soft bristles

      Thorough cleaning can still be gentle on sensitive teeth and gums. This brush head features a unique design with long, thin, ultra-soft bristles that keep every brush stroke kind.

      Removes up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas*

      Removes up to 10x more plaque in hard-to-reach areas*

      With more than 3,000 densely packed bristles, this brush head helps you remove up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush – even in hard-to-reach areas.

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Sonicare Fluid Action

      Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      Proven to deliver effective oral care

      All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.

      Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

      Keep brushing your best with BrushSync reminders

      Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.

      Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

      Fits all Philips Sonicare click-on handles

      This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

      Made with 70% bio-based plastic**

      We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.**

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      Paper-based recyclable packaging

      All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Black
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Extra soft
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristles color fades away
        Size
        Standard
        Smart Brush Head Recognition
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Not suitable for
        Philips One
        Compatible Toothbrushes
        Philips Sonicare

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 S2 Sensitive

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage
        Made in
        Germany
        Benefit
        • Gentle clean
        • Gum health

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      • vs. a manual toothbrush in hard-to-reach areas
      • *allocated to plastic of brush head on mass balance basis
      • **Except for Philips One

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