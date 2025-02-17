Search terms
HX6062/91
The brush head for brilliant whitening
Reach a more radiant smile with this clinically tested teeth whitening brush head replacement from Philips Sonicare. Notice results after just one week while experiencing an exceptional everyday clean.See all benefits
Whiter teeth are within reach with this brush head's central stain-removal pad. The diamond-shaped bristles are designed to increase surface contact and clean away stains more effectively. The results speak for themselves with up to 100% whiter teeth in just one week.*
Our whitening brush head uses densely-packed bristles to remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush, while treating your whole mouth to a refreshing clean.
Philips Sonicare toothbrushes gently yet effectively clean and care for your teeth and gums with up to 62,000 bristle movements. Sonicare Fluid Action supports the bristles to clean by driving fluid deep between teeth and along the gumline.
All Philips Sonicare brush heads are meticulously designed and clinically tested. So you can be sure they meet the highest standard in quality, safety and performance.
Did you know brush heads become less effective after three months? Dental professionals recommend changing your brush head regularly, that's why Philips Sonicare toothbrushes have BrushSync technology. It tracks how often and how hard you brush, then reminds you to replace your brush head once it's time for a new one.
This brush head is compatible with all Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes.**** Simply click it on or off for easy replacement and cleaning.
We are working to reduce our use of fossil-fuel based plastic in our products. That's why 70% of the plastic in this brush head is bio-based.***
All of our brush heads come in paper-based packaging which can be recycled where facilities are available.
