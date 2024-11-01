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    • Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth. Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth. Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

      Sonicare DiamondClean Compact sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6072/01

      Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

      DiamondClean toothbrush head is perfect for those who want to go beyond deep cleaning to remove surface stains for a radiant, white smile. This brush head is also great for maintaining brightness between professional whitening treatments.

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      DiamondClean

      Compact sonic toothbrush heads

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      Superior cleaning.* Whiter teeth.

      Advanced cleaning for stain removal & whiter teeth

      • 2-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • Superior cleaning,whiter teeth
      Whiter teeth in just one week

      Whiter teeth in just one week

      Philips Sonicare DiamondClean toothbrush head removes up to 100% more stains for whiter teeth in just 7 days.

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      Diamond-shaped bristles give you 100% whiter teeth in 1 week

      The DiamondClean's stain-removal pad, made from densely-packed diamond-shaped bristles, removes surface stains caused by food and drinks. You'll notice a whiter smile, up to 100%*, in just 7 days.

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Engineered to maximize sonic motion

      Philips Sonicare brush heads are vital to our core technology of high-frequency, high-amplitude brush movements performing over 31,000 brush strokes per minute. Our unparalleled sonic technology fully extends the power from the handle all the way to the tip of the brush head. This sonic motion creates a dynamic fluid action that drives fluid deep between teeth and along the gum line for superior, yet gentle, cleaning every time.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      This brush head clicks on and off your brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. It fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Part of a better oral healthcare routine

      Like all authentic Philips Sonicare branded brush heads, this brush head is safe on teeth and gums. Each brush head has been quality tested for exceptional performance and durability.

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      Reminder bristles ensure your most effective clean

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help you recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace your brush head every three months.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White
        Bristle stiffness feel
        Medium
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Compact

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        2 DiamondClean compact

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque
        Gum health
        Helps improve gum health
        Whitening
        Whiter teeth in just one week

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      • than a manual toothbrush

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