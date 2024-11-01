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    • Ultra-soft cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums Ultra-soft cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums Ultra-soft cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

      Sonicare Sensitive Standard sonic toothbrush heads

      HX6081/08

      Ultra-soft cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

      Philips Sonicare Sensitive brush heads are recommended for patients with sensitive teeth and gums who need extra gentle cleaning. Clinically proven to provide superior plaque removal than a manual toothbrush after four weeks of use.

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      Sensitive

      Standard sonic toothbrush heads

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      Ultra-soft cleaning for sensitive teeth and gums

      Our softest brush head for a gentle experience

      • 1-pack
      • Compact size
      • Click-on
      • For sensitive teeth and gums
      Sonic technology

      Sonic technology

      Drives fluid between the teeth and along the gumline for a powerful-yet-gentle clean.

      Designed to reach deeper and go further

      Designed to reach deeper and go further

      This Philips Sonicare toothbrush head features extra-long, high-density bristles to target hidden plaque caught deep between teeth and other hard-to-clean areas.

      Reminder bristles

      Reminder bristles

      At first glance it may not be obvious, but brush heads lose stiffness and gradually wear down over months of normal use. Our blue reminder bristles fade to white and help patients recognize when it's time for a replacement. For optimal results, replace brush heads every three months.

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Works with any Philips Sonicare click-on toothbrush

      Philips Sonicare brush heads click on and off the brush handle for a secure fit and easy maintenance and cleaning. Fits all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except: PowerUp Battery and Essence.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design and finishing

        Bristle stiffness feel
        Ultra soft
        Color
        White
        Reminder bristles
        Blue bristle color fade away
        Size
        Standard

      • Compatibility

        Brush head system
        Click-on
        Suitable for these models
        • 2 Series plaque control
        • 3 Series gum health
        • DiamondClean
        • EasyClean
        • FlexCare
        • FlexCare Platinum
        • FlexCare+
        • for Kids
        • HealthyWhite
        • HealthyWhite+

      • Items included

        Brush heads
        1 Sensitive compact

      • Quality and performance

        Replacement
        Every 3 months
        Tested
        for optimal usage

      • Health benefits

        Plaque removal
        Helps remove plaque

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