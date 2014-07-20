Make it a bundle and save Make it a bundle and get 1 item for free
All your needs covered in one purchase
Bundle price
Skip this
Choose one of the following: Choose one of the following products:
Add accessories
This product
- {discount-value}
2 Series plaque control
2 Series plaque control
Total
recurring payment
Removes up to 7X more plaque*
*than a manual toothbrush
1 mode
1 brush head
Angled brush head for better access to back teeth
This plaque-removing toothbrush has a slim, angled brush head which provides better access to back teeth and hard-to-reach places.
Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine
Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.
Better plaque removal to help reduce cavities
Provides better plaque removal and access to back teeth; brushing twice a day every day with this brush can help reduce cavities
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology
Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.
Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing
It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.
Up to 7x more plaque removal than a manual toothbrush
Densely-packed, high-quality bristles remove up to 7x more plaque than a manual toothbrush. And the specially curved power tip makes reaching the teeth at the back of your mouth a breeze.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.