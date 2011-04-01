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    • Better plaque removal Better plaque removal Better plaque removal

      Philips Sonicare EasyClean Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6511/50

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Better plaque removal

      The unique dynamic cleaning action of the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $99.00

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      This product
      EasyClean
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      EasyClean

      Sonic electric toothbrush

      Total

      recurring payment

      Better plaque removal

      The switch from a manual toothbrush made easy

      • 1 mode
      • 1 brush head
      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush

      Patented Sonic Technology removes up to 2x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      Timers encourage thorough 2 minutes of brushing

      It takes just 2 minutes to thoroughly brush your teeth. Our QuadPacer lets you know when you've spent the optimal amount of time on each section of your mouth while our SmarTimer signals when your total time is up. Together they help you reach your recommended brushing time, every time.

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Easy start program builds your Philips Sonicare routine

      Starting something new can take some getting used to. Our easy-start program gives you the option of a gradual, gentle increase in brushing power with the first 14 uses with your new toothbrush.

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology

      Philips Sonicare's advanced sonic technology pulses water between teeth, and its brush strokes break up plaque and sweep it away for an exceptional daily clean.

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      Safe & gentle on sensitive areas, orthodontics & dental work

      You can be sure of a safe brushing experience: our sonic technology is suitable for use with braces, fillings, crowns, and veneers, and helps prevent cavities and improve gum health.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 2 weeks
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        Glacier Green

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Brushing time
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        Handle
        1 EasyClean
        Brush head
        1 C1 ProResults standard
        Charger
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Performance
        Up to 2X more plaque removal*
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean

      Badge-D2C

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      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6013/05

      • Sonicare plaque control toothbrush head

        HX9023/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6024/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6024/01

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/06

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/01

      • ProResults Compact Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6021/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6021/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6021/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6021/02

      • ProResults Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6015/70

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6014/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6014/01

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6013/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6013/02

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/06

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/01

      • ProResults Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6011/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6011/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6011/05

      • Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6003/02

      • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6001/42

      • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6001/05

      • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6001/02

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        ProResults

        Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/02

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        ProResults

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6011/02

      • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

        HX8072/80

        $29.00*
      * Suggested retail price

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      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode
      • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush

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