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    • Complete gum care Complete gum care Complete gum care

      Philips Sonicare FlexCare+ Sonic electric toothbrush

      HX6972/10

      Overall Rating / 5
      • Reviews Reviews

      Complete gum care

      Combining our sonic technology and 5 brushing modes, FlexCare+ electric toothbrush is your solution for improved oral health. Plus you can improve your gum health after just 2 weeks of use.

      See all benefits

      Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      Suggested retail price: $285.00

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      FlexCare+
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      FlexCare+

      Sonic electric toothbrush

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      recurring payment

      Complete gum care

      Toothbrush for gentle cleaning of teeth and gum

      • 5 modes
      • 2 brush heads
      • UV brush head sanitizer
      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Sonicare dynamic cleaning action drives fluid between teeth

      Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush's unique dynamic action gently and effectively reaches deep between teeth and along the gumline.

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      Naturally whiter teeth with patented sonic technology

      The dynamic cleaning action of this toothbrush and the direct broader contact with each tooth, has proven to remove everyday stains, to help keep teeth naturally whiter.

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      Improves gum health in only two weeks

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides optimal cleaning between teeth and along the gumline for improved gum health in just two weeks.

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Easy-start program to acclimate to the Sonicare experience

      Gently increases power over first 14 uses to ease into the Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush experience

      Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

      Five different modes for a better cleaning experience

      The five modes include a Clean mode for an outstanding clean in two minutes. A Sensitive mode for gentle yet thorough cleaning of the gums. A Refresh mode for those quick one minute touch-ups. A Massage mode to stimulate the gum and a Gum Care mode that helps improve gum health.

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Sensitive Mode: Gentle teeth and gum cleaning

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush with Sensitive Mode: Gentle, yet thorough cleaning for sensitive gums

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      Two-minute timer helps ensure recommended brushing time

      2-minute timer on this Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      Quadpacer interval timer encourages thorough brushing

      30 seconds interval timer indicates when you have completed each quadrant of your mouth and signals for you to move on resulting in more consistent cleaning throughout your mouth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      Philips Sonicare toothbrush helps whiten teeth

      This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush helps to remove and reduce stains on your teeth for a brighter smile.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        110-220 V

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time (full to empty)
        Up to 3 weeks**
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION

      • Design and finishing

        Color
        White with soft sky blue

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Brush head system
        Easy click-on brush heads
        Handle
        • Slim ergonomic design
        • Rubber grip for easy handling
        Display
        Illuminated display
        Battery indicator
        Light shows battery status
        Brushing time
        Up to 3 weeks**

      • Items included

        Handles
        1 FlexCare+
        Brush heads
        • 1 ProResults standard
        • 1 ProResults compact
        Travel case
        1
        Charger
        1
        UV sanitizer
        Yes

      • Cleaning performance

        Health benefits
        Helps improve gum health
        Performance
        Removes up to 83% of plaque in hard-to-reach areas
        Whitening benefits
        Helps naturally remove stains
        Timer
        Quadpacer and SmarTimer
        Speed
        Up to 62000 brush movement/min

      • Modes

        Clean
        For exceptional everyday clean
        Gum Care
        Gently massages gums
        Massage
        Invigorating massage
        Sensitive
        Gentle teeth and gum cleaning
        Refresh
        1 min mode for quick touch up

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      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6013/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6024/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6024/01

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/06

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6022/01

      • ProResults Compact Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6021/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6021/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6021/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6021/02

      • ProResults Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6015/70

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6014/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6014/01

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6013/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6013/02

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/06

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/05

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6012/01

      • ProResults Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6011/11

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6011/08

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6011/05

      • Sonicare HydroClean Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6003/02

      • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6001/42

      • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6001/05

      • HydroClean Standard Sonicare toothbrush head

        HX6001/02

      • Sonicare ProResults Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        ProResults

        Compact sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6023/02

      • Sonicare ProResults Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        ProResults

        Standard sonic toothbrush heads

        HX6011/02

      • Sonicare TongueCare+ Tongue brushes

        TongueCare+

        Tongue brushes

        HX8072/80

        $29.00*
      * Suggested retail price

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      • E coli, S. mutans and Herpes simplex
      • *based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode

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