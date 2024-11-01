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    • An easier way to floss An easier way to floss An easier way to floss

      AirFloss Sonicare AirFloss

      HX8181

      An easier way to floss

      If flossing isn’t a regular part of your oral care routine, you’re not reaching the bacteria that can build up between teeth causing infection. Sonicare AirFloss helps you to get a deep clean everyday by taking the hassle out of flossing.

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      AirFloss

      Sonicare AirFloss

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      An easier way to floss

      Gently and effectively improves oral health

      • Rechargeable
      Easy-to-fill reservoir

      Easy-to-fill reservoir

      Easy-to-fill reservoir uses only a tiny amount of water for less mess. Fill with mouthwash for enhanced oral health benefits.

      Fits standard Sonicare chargers

      Fits standard Sonicare chargers

      You only need one charger to charge your Sonicare products.

      Guidance tip for easy placement

      Guidance tip for easy placement

      Simply glide the guidance tip along the gum-line until you feel it settle between the teeth. Provides easy positioning even on those hard-to-reach back teeth.

      Charging after two weeks

      Charging after two weeks

      The AirFloss lasts two weeks between charging.

      Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

      Microburst technology cleans at the touch of a button

      Microburst technology applies a quick burst of pressurized air and micro-water droplets to clean deep between teeth where a toothbrush can't reach

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal

      Up to 99.9% plaque removal

      AirFloss uses microdroplets of air and water or mouthwash to remove up to 99% more plaque in-between teeth*

      Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

      Simple one-button use; as easy as a mouse-click

      Simple one-button use for easy cleaning in 60 seconds.

      Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, angled nozzle for easy to even the hard-to-reach areas

      Slim, easy to hold handle

      Slim, easy to hold handle

      Easy to manoeuvre around the mouth.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Technical specifications

        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Operating time
        Replace nozzle every 6 months
        Operating time (full to empty)
        2 weeks or 14 full-mouth uses
        Charging time
        24  hour(s)

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Light in power button blinks to indicate when to recharge
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design

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