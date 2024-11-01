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    • Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss. Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      Sonicare AirFloss Interdental - Rechargeable

      HX8243

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      For those who don’t floss consistently, AirFloss is an easy way to start cleaning between teeth. AirFloss can be used with mouthwash or water and features unique air and micro-droplet technology to help remove plaque in hard to reach areas.

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      AirFloss

      Interdental - Rechargeable

      Total

      recurring payment

      Don’t floss? Then AirFloss.

      Removes plaque where brushing can’t

      • w/ 3 Nozzles
      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      An easy way to improve cleaning between teeth

      Interproximal cleaning is very important to overall oral health. AirFloss is an easy way to clean deeper between teeth, helping to form a healthy habit. After three months of using AirFloss, 96% of inconsistent flossers continued to use AirFloss four or more days per week.

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      Air and micro-droplet technology

      AirFloss utilizes unique air and micro-droplet technology to send a burst of pressurized air and water or mouthwash between your teeth. The one-touch activation button is as simple as a mouse click.<br>

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      Guidance tip ensures correct placement

      The slim angled nozzle and guidance tip make finding the correct placement easy. Just slide along the tooth’s surface near the gum line until the tip fits into the groove between the teeth.

      Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

      Cleans your entire mouth in just 30 seconds

      With the AirFloss, cleaning your entire mouth takes just 30 seconds. Simply press the button once for a single burst, then move and repeat. To use the new auto-burst feature, hold down the button and move the guidance tip from space to space. It will automatically burst every second.

      Point. Press. Clean!

      Point. Press. Clean!

      Fill the reservoir on the handle with either mouthwash or water for a refreshing clean, then point and shoot. The reservoir holds enough liquid for up to two uses.

      Helps improve gum health in just two weeks

      Helps improve gum health in just two weeks

      Sonicare AirFloss is clinically proven to improve gum health in just two weeks.

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      Helps prevent cavities between teeth

      By gently bursting away plaque that brushing missed, Sonicare AirFloss helps prevent cavities from forming in the spaces between your teeth.

      Removes more plaque between teeth

      Removes more plaque between teeth

      Comfortable ergonomic handle

      Designed to be easy to maneuver in tight spaces, AirFloss has a comfortable ergonomic handle and a non-slip grip.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Voltage
        Multi-voltage charger

      • Technical specifications

        Operating time
        Replace nozzle every 6 months
        Battery
        Rechargeable
        Battery type
        Lithium ION
        Charge time
        24 hours to full charge

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with green accents

      • Service

        Warranty
        2-year limited warranty

      • Ease of use

        Battery indicator
        Flashing indicates low battery
        Handle
        Slim ergonomic design
        Nozzle attachment
        Easily snaps on and off
        Battery Life
        Up to 2 weeks

      • Items included

        AirFloss Handle
        1
        AirFloss Nozzle
        • 1
        • 3
        Charger
        1 multi-voltage charger
        Nozzle holder
        1

      • Cleaning performance

        Nozzles
        Best results change every 6mos
        Auto-burst feature
        Cleans entire mouth in 30 sec
        Performance
        Removes up to 5x more plaque*
        Health benefits
        Improves gum health in only two weeks

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      • than manual toothbrushing alone

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